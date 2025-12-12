Cleveland Browns defense understands challenges of Chicago Bears offense

The Cleveland Browns will have their hands full as they take on the Chicago Bears in their Week 15 matchup.

The Bears' offense is one of the more innovative ones in the league, but Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is getting his unit prepared for the game.

"With a lot of stuff that they do with a lot of the motions, double motions, and shifts and bringing guys behind the ball. That stuff that’s becoming ever more prevalent and the NFL, but it puts a big emphasis on where your eyes are and eye discipline," Schwartz said.

"And if you take a bad step, they can make you pay for it. Well, it’s the same thing with trick play kind of things. If you take your eyes off of it at the wrong time, it’s going to make you look bad. So, it’s just more of an emphasis on doing your job, watching what you’re supposed to watch at, being disciplined with your eyes and then playing the physicality once you make that decision, once you read your key.”

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders picks up a first down on his feet ahead of Tennessee Titans LB Cedric Gray | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Browns defense has challenge vs. Bears offense

While Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has his ups and downs, Schwartz knows what he is capable of.

"They’re pushing the ball down the field a lot. There’s a lot of deep passes, passes over 15, which just by definition you’re not going to complete as many of those. And like some of the scrambles and things like that, they’re not super high percentage," Schwartz said.

"I mean, they’re high reward if you can make them, but they’re not super high percentage. He doesn’t build up stats. I mean, they have their RPOs and they have their short passes, but, like, it’s run and play actions that really push the ball down the field, and I think you probably see that a little bit more in the completion percentage, but maybe less so with the yards per attempt and things like that.”

It's going to be extremely windy in Chicago, which changes how the Browns will operate on defense, but the job remains the same. They have to do their best to prevent the Browns from scoring and if they can do that, they will come out on top.

Kickoff between the Browns and Bears is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.