WATCH: Browns' Denzel Ward Reveals Hype Video Prior to Training Camp
Tuesday marks the official start of NFL Training Camp for the entire league. Some teams have been back to work to accommodate for schedules, but by Tuesday morning, all 32 NFL Teams will be back to work and 2024 will be under way.
The city of Cleveland is oozing with excitement for what this season has in store. The roster is ready-made to make some noise in the AFC this year and it feels like the Browns are on the cusp of something special.
As if you needed any more reason to be excited about this season, Northeast Ohio native and lockdown cornerback Denzel Ward dropped a hype video on X that will have you ready to put a helmet on yourself.
Ward has never been the vocal leader for the Browns, but as he enters his seventh year, his veteran presence can't be understated. Maybe this is a sign that he is going to take more of that vocal role or maybe he will continue to lead by example.
Regardless, what can't be questioned about Ward is his lockdown ability on the edge of the Browns' defense. He has been consistently one of the best cornerbacks in football since his rookie season. He was even recently named as the second-best defensive back in football by coaches and executives.
Ward is elite, and he is ready for another great season.
Like most Browns fans, Ward has seen it all in Cleveland. He was drafted in the 2018 draft after Cleveland had just put together a 1-31 stretch over two straight seasons. The team was so bad and the organization was pointing in the wrong direction.
However, Ward joined Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett and began to turn the team around. It hasn't been easy and I don't expect 2024 to be any type of cakewalk, especially with the toughest schedule in the NFL. But with Ward leading the Browns' vaunted secondary, don't expect it to be easy for anyone across the line of scrimmage from Cleveland.