WATCH: Browns Rookie Zak Zinter Gets Coached Up By Pro Bowler Wyatt Teller
Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Zak Zinter was a potential first-round pick in November of last football season. He was one of the most important players on the Michigan Wolverines team that eventually ended up winning the National Title in January.
However, in Michigan's game against Ohio State last season, Zinter got rolled up on, resulting in a clean break of his tibia and fibula. Obviously, it was the end of his college career, but the worse fallout was that it forced him to come down everyone's draft board.
ZInter's drop from the first round gave Cleveland an opportunity to plan for the not-so-distant future. Andrew Berry's calling card early in his career has been his ability to keep the team competitive now while planning for the future. The Zinter pick was exactly that.
Joel Bitonio's career is unfortunately coming to a close and Zinter is slotted to be the heir apparent to the future Hall-of-Famer.
On Saturday, the rookie was mic'd up during Cleveland's third training camp practice. The clip that was posted by the Browns was a great look behind the curtain to see Wyatt Teller coaching up Zinter getting him right after a pass protection rep.
Zinter has a unique opportunity in his very specific situation. Coming off of his major injury, he has the chance to continue his recovery, learn how to be a professional football player and do all of that without the pressure of having to perform. Cleveland gets its guard for the future, and Zinter can heal up and get prepared.
The Browns' offensive line has been one of the league's best for the better part of the last decade. If Zinter can come back fully healthy, he has a chance to be the next great Cleveland offensive lineman.