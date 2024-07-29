Browns Digest

WATCH: Browns Rookie Zak Zinter Gets Coached Up By Pro Bowler Wyatt Teller

Browns Rookie Zak Zinter was mic'd up during Saturday's training camp practice and got some advice from veteran Wyatt Teller

Anthony Moeglin

Offensive Guard Zak Zinter takes a rep in training camp July 27, 2024
Offensive Guard Zak Zinter takes a rep in training camp July 27, 2024 / Bri Ali / Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Zak Zinter was a potential first-round pick in November of last football season. He was one of the most important players on the Michigan Wolverines team that eventually ended up winning the National Title in January.

However, in Michigan's game against Ohio State last season, Zinter got rolled up on, resulting in a clean break of his tibia and fibula. Obviously, it was the end of his college career, but the worse fallout was that it forced him to come down everyone's draft board.

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) is carted off by medic
Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) is carted off by medics after an injury during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports / Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY Sports

ZInter's drop from the first round gave Cleveland an opportunity to plan for the not-so-distant future. Andrew Berry's calling card early in his career has been his ability to keep the team competitive now while planning for the future. The Zinter pick was exactly that.

Joel Bitonio's career is unfortunately coming to a close and Zinter is slotted to be the heir apparent to the future Hall-of-Famer.

On Saturday, the rookie was mic'd up during Cleveland's third training camp practice. The clip that was posted by the Browns was a great look behind the curtain to see Wyatt Teller coaching up Zinter getting him right after a pass protection rep.

Zinter has a unique opportunity in his very specific situation. Coming off of his major injury, he has the chance to continue his recovery, learn how to be a professional football player and do all of that without the pressure of having to perform. Cleveland gets its guard for the future, and Zinter can heal up and get prepared.

The Browns' offensive line has been one of the league's best for the better part of the last decade. If Zinter can come back fully healthy, he has a chance to be the next great Cleveland offensive lineman.

Published
Anthony Moeglin

ANTHONY MOEGLIN

Anthony Moeglin is a northeast Ohio native, who most notably quarterbacked John Carroll University to the NCAA DIII National Semifinals in 2016 after beating the No. 1 team in the country twice in a 4-week stretch. He contributes written and video/podcast content for Browns Digest, as well as serving as the lead football analyst for BuckeyesNow on the FanNation network.

