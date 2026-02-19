Seven NFL Combine Questions That Will Shape Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Board

If there’s one thing the Cleveland Browns are well versed in, it’s the NFL Scouting Combine and Draft.

Now that the offseason is in full swing, conversations around the draft process are starting to heat up. In Cleveland’s case, the Browns are ideally positioned to select some of this year’s premier prospects to bolster their arsenal for the 2026 season.

When it comes to evaluating this year’s draft class, the process is much more extensive than many might realize. The Browns have the luxury of holding two first-round picks, so their decision-making leading up to the Scouting Combine will be even more detailed than what most teams face.

There are more questions than answers right now, but in the spirit of combine and draft season, here are the key questions the Cleveland Browns must answer to produce another stellar NFL Draft class.

Is there a franchise tackle who could be available at No. 6?

Cleveland badly needs an offensive tackle, and with several projected top‑10 prospects at the position, at least one should be available when the Browns pick.

Utah’s Spencer Fano and Miami’s Francis Mauigoa headline the group, with Mauigoa offering the experience and skill to start immediately. His blend of size and quickness will draw close attention at the combine.

Which wide receiver best compliments Cleveland’s current group?

Several receiver prospects could immediately boost Cleveland’s offense, with Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson drawing serious top‑10 consideration.

At No. 6, the Browns might have their pick of both. If Tate proves reliable and polished during combine drills, his combination of strength and size could make him especially appealing to Cleveland.

Is there a defender worth drafting at No. 6 or at No. 24?

Cleveland has several intriguing options at No. 6 and 24, including Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, a potential impact pick at No. 6. While adding defense at No. 24 would make sense, this class appears stronger offensively.

The Browns may be wiser to address offense first and then assess the defensive prospects available later in the first round.

Health wise, are there any players to be mindful of past injuries?

The only player that has had health concerns due to injuries throughout college would be Jordyn Tyson, who Cleveland could draft at No.6 overall. Tyson tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL a few years ago, and battled through a plethora of injuries, upper and lower body. His combine performance will heavily dictate where he’s selected in the draft.

Are there any quarterbacks worth drafting this year?

This year’s quarterback class isn’t as strong as in past drafts, but several prospects should still go in the first two rounds. Mendoza is unlikely to last long, while most others may slip into rounds two through five. Alabama’s Ty Simpson, LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, and Miami’s Carson Beck will look to boost their stock under the combine spotlight.

Is there an interior lineman with potential to start immediately?

The class of interior offensive lineman has a few notable names slated for the first round. With Cleveland now losing the services of veteran guard Wyatt Teller to free agency, they may consider taking one of top guard prospects such as Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor, who can play all over the offensive line.

Ultimately, who should the Browns draft this year?

The Browns must be strategic with their two first‑round picks after last year’s draft success. With deep classes at receiver and offensive tackle, those positions should be priorities.

If Cleveland goes receiver at No. 6, prospects like Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson could start immediately, as could a lineman. Waiting on a tackle would still leave quality options such as Utah’s Caleb Lomu or Georgia’s Monroe Freeling.

The best way for Cleveland to gain more insight on some of these prospects will be at the NFL Scouting Combine, which is set to take place from February 23rd through March 2nd, with the on-field drills starting February 26th.

Subscribe on YouTube for daily Browns coverage: