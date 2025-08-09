WATCH: Browns’ Shedeur Sanders Throws First NFL Touchdown
It's Shedeur time in Carolina.
The Cleveland Browns' highly-anticipated first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday may have started off slow for head coach Kevin Stefanski and his squad after three stalled drives. However, the momentum completely shifted after linebacker Nathaniel Watson recovered a muffed punt late in the first quarter.
With perfect field position, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was able to find wide receiver Kaden Davis in the back of the end zone on second and goal to kick off the second quarter.
After spending most of training camp as the team's fourth-string quarterback, Sanders was thrown into a starting role for the Browns' first preseason contest of the 2025. The move came after both veteran Kenny Pickett and rookie Dillon Gabriel sustained leg injuries over the course of training camp. And despite the receiving limited snaps in throughout the offseason, the 23-year-old fifth round pick is finding success early on Friday night.
Sanders is coming off an impressive 2024 season with the Colorado Buffaloes, as the son of former NFL legend Deion Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns while completing 74 percent of his attempts. Even with his incredible college resume, Sanders managed to fall to day three of the 2025 NFL Draft and was the second quarterback selected behind Gabriel. But with his play so far against the Panthers will help Sanders' case heading into the upcoming season, especially when it comes to his battle with an injured Gabriel for the QB3 spot on the depth chart.