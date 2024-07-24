Browns Digest

WATCH: Cleveland Browns Stadium Security Prepares For Unique Game Day Situation

While the Browns open up training camp stadium staff is doing some training of their own

Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns fans during the first quarter in a 2024 AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium.
It's no secret that Cleveland Browns fans are known for creating one of the most raucous environments in all of football. From tailgating in the Muni lot to the Dawg pound in the east end of the stadium, Cleveland is certainly made a tough place to play because of the crazed fan base that shows up to support the team.

So while the team itself gets ready to open up training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulfur Springs, W. Va. later this week, security at Cleveland Browns stadium is prepping for the season in a different way.

Via a video shared on X by DraftKings, members of the facilities security team were captured simulating a scenario where a fan would run down onto the field during a game. The short clip shows security officers chasing after the "lose fan" and tackling him to the turf.

It sure looks like the security guard that corralled the fan first executed the now banned hip-drop tackle to a T. If any defensive players are still wondering what it looks like, look no further than this video.

Joking aside, the clip gives a behind-the-scenes look into what goes into being a security guard at an NFL stadium. Apparently, like the teams themselves, there is a bit of a training camp to endure leading up to the season.

When the season kicks off on Sept. 8 with the Dallas Cowboys in town, it's safe to say the Browns stadium security will be ready for any unruly fans.

