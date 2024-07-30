WATCH: Pat McAfee Show Highlights Jameis Winston and Mike Vrabel's Impact On Cleveland Browns
Two of the newest members of the Cleveland Browns organization have become fast friends. Quarterback Jameis Winston and assistant Mike Vrabel are two of the most experienced members of the team and have a very clear connection early on in training camp.
Although Winston has some really good football left in the tank, he took the opportunity to come to Cleveland and be the backup behind Deshaun Watson. It was a move that made so much sense for both parties.
For the Browns, Watson gets a personal coach who is arguably one of the most positive voices in the entire league.
Meanwhile, Winston gets the opportunity to be the backup on a team that has one of the best rosters in the entire league. The guy he is backing up hasn't shown the ability to stay healthy for an entire season, so if he does go down, Winston takes over a squad that is ready to go to the Super Bowl now.
Vrabel, on the same side of the coin, is also in a win-win situation. Somehow, Vrabel made it through this hiring cycle without landing a job. There are a handful of franchises that are going to regret that come the fall, but for Vrabel, he gets a chance to go back to the drawing board.
Things started to go sideways in Tennessee when Vrabel had the sheet ripped from underneath him when superstar wide receiver AJ Brown was traded away without his sign-off in 2022. Once he cleared the coaching carousel, Vrabel made the decision to come back home and learn from two of the best.
Vrabel's role is pretty undefined. He talked through it on Pardon My Take a few weeks back, saying that he will have zero game day responsibilities and may even watch a game from the Dawg Pound.
The Browns get one of the best and toughest coaches in the entire league. Vrabel is an incredible coach and an incredible mind. He won't ruffle any gameday operations, but you can bet that Kevin Stefnaksi will rely heavily on Vrabel's advice throughout the weeks.
Not only do Winston and Vrabel provide insane value to the Browns, they also provide unrivaled leadership. The fact that they have become good friends along the way is no surprise at all.