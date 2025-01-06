What Is Kevin Stefanski Looking For In New Browns OC?
A mere 12 hours after the Cleveland Browns 2024 season had come to a close, the team was already making key changes to the coaching staff.
The team officially parted ways with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson on Sunday morning. Those decisions kicked off an offseason that will leave the Browns looking for plenty of answers on how to fix this team after an embarrassing 3-14 season.
Stefanski was quick to clarify that the problems didn't fall solely at the feet of the staff members they parted ways with.
"I think the world of those two guys as people, as coaches, but I’m going to go in a different
direction and I’m appreciative of their hard work as well," Stefanski said. "I think there’s a lot that we need to look into and get fixed. This is never going to be about one person. Let me make that clear or in this case about one coach or another coach. This is something that we all own, we all share in that, but have to look at all of it.”
Weather or not people outside the organization view those departures as scapegoating Dorsey and Dickerson for much larger problems that exist can be debated. For Stefanski, his goal remains – as he says seemingly every offseason – doing what's best for the team. That starts with making massive improvements on offense.
"Just the bottom line. I want to go in a different direction. We need to improve as everybody knows on the offensive side of the ball and that’s what we plan to do.”
The process to find a new OC will begin immediately, according to Stefanski, who noted that he, vice president of football operations Andrew Berry and "a bunch of people," will lead the search. He also noted that previous experience as an OC is not a prerequisite. Neither is having previously worked with Stefanski. The Browns head man appears to be approaching the search with a very open mind.
One key element of the job could be whether or not the new OC gets to call plays. For the first time in his tenure as Browns head coach, Stefanski surrendered the play-calling responsibilities to Dorsey when the team was in the midst of a 1-6 start. Looking back, he believes the decision was made in the best interest of the team at that time.
"We are where we are, he said. "There’s decisions that you make every week, every season, seemingly every quarter of a game and then you learn from those decisions. What I’m always trying to do as you guys know, is just trying to do what’s best for the team.”
The next big question is whether or not he'll take back the play-calling next year, or if a new OC will hold that responsibility. It's too early for Stefanski to say before he starts the interview process.
"I’m not even there on that type of decision I want to go through the process of talking to coordinator candidates first," he said.
So what's most important to Stefanski in choosing his next right hand man? It's about big picture and collaboration.
"I wouldn't say there'd be anything specific, one quality," he explained. "I'm just looking for, we are looking for, somebody to come in and help us sharing in a vision where we can go play sound explosive offensive football. I feel confident that we'll be able to do that."