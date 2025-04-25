What Picks Do the Browns Have Heading Into Day 2 of NFL Draft?
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry was wheeling and dealing on night one of the NFL Draft.
Berry provided a bit of a preview of things to come before the first round even began by swinging a less notable pick trade with the Houston Texans that saw him offload three day three picks to add a fifth-round selection (No. 166) this year and a 2027 fifth-rounder.
The deal saw Cleveland send picks 179 and 216 in the sixth round, along with its lone seventh-round pick, No. 255, to Houston. In the aftermath of the deal, Berry had reduced the team's total picks this year to eight instead of 10.
The real fireworks came, however, when Berry pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to move back from No. 2 overall to No. 5 overall, to eventually select DT Mason Graham out of Michigan.
Of course, the deal brought back a notable collection of picks, including the Jags second-round pick this year (No. 36), a fourth-round pick swap and a 2026 first rounder. The Browns also threw one of their remaining sixth-rounders this year into the trade.
Controversial as the move may have been to some, Berry and his staff are now armed with four picks between the second and third rounds on Friday. It's an area of the draft Berry referred to as "the sweet spot" on Thursday.
As things stand right now, Cleveland is slated to make seven more picks this weekend. Their full allotment of picks includes:
Round 2, Pick 33
Round 2, Pick 36 (From Jax)
Round 3, Pick 67
Round 3, Pick 94 (From Buf)
Round 4, Pick 126 (From Jax, via Min)
Round 5, Pick 166 (From Hou, via Buf)
Round 6, Pick 192 (From Chi, via Mia)