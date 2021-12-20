Where to Watch: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

A little tale of the tape, as well as where to find the Browns and Raiders matchup!

Hopefully you don’t have evening plans today, because the Cleveland Browns will play the Las Vegas Raiders at 5 o’clock eastern time. Originally the game was slated for Saturday, but the NFL moved it due to the COVID-19 outbreak within the Browns organization. Now, the game will take place in quite the time slot.

Cleveland is still going to have a bunch of players out, which we will have the inactive list when it is available later today. The Browns will be missing players from essentially each position group. Las Vegas will be without Darren Waller, one of the league’s top tight ends.

Browns have a lot to play for today. With the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Green Bay Packers the Browns can move into first play in the AFC North with a win over the Raiders. Next weekend the Browns will make the tough trip to Green Bay to take on the Packers.

Here is where you can find today’s game!

When: Sunday, December 19th

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

fuboTV link can be found here for a free trial!

fuboTV is a great option that you can use on just about any device. That includes your TV, gaming system, laptop, iPad and Roku devices! Even start out with a free trial to test it out.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!