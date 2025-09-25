Why the Cleveland Browns need to lean on the run game moving forward
If the Cleveland Browns want to be more successful than last season’s 3-14 campaign, they need to start leaning more on their run game. In Week 3 vs. the Green Bay Packers, the offense looked anemic until getting bailed out by Grant Delpit and the stellar Browns defense.
On the first seven offensive drives of the game for the Browns, the results included six punts, three three-and-out drives, and one interception for a unit that looked lost. However, there was one positive when taking a closer look at the offensive stats.
On only 19 carries, the Browns gained 96 yards compared to the Packers’ 81 yards on 31 rushing attempts. Quinshon Judkins continued to solidify his presence as an emerging bellcow with 18 rushes for 94 yards and a touchdown while dominating backfield touches.
The flailing health of the offensive line gives HC Kevin Stefanski and OC Tommy Rees another reason to lean on their run game. Dawand Jones is now out for the year to undergo yet another season-ending knee surgery. Jack Conklin has not been seen since Week 1 vs the Bengals. Cornelius Lucas, signed as a backup swing tackle, will most likely take over at left tackle.
The interior of the line remains the strength of the unit, with Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, and Wyatt Teller anchoring that part of the line. This fits with Judkins’ preferred method of running inside the tackles and getting north-and-south quickly.
Additionally, in the passing game, Joe Flacco has not looked comfortable in the pocket whatsoever behind this offensive line. Through three games, Flacco is 28th in the league in total QBR (37.5). He is also throwing the ball way too often, averaging 42 passing attempts through three weeks. Flacco has also thrown four interceptions, which proved costly vs the Bengals and arguably cost the Browns the victory in Week 1.
The game script has not proved conducive to running the ball more in the early season, as the Browns have often not been able to get positive yardage off of early down runs before Judkins’ emergence in the past few weeks. However, there is no excuse for Stefanski and Co. to keep the status quo after seeing what their rookie running backs are capable of.
Don’t discount fourth round rookie Dylan Sampson either, as he could still play a large role in the run game for this Browns team. In 2024 at Tennessee, Sampson had 1491 rushing yards (5.8 ypc) and 22 rushing touchdowns while earning SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors. He has a legitimate shot to be the “lightning” to Judkins’ “thunder” and provide a complementary skillset in the backfield. He only received five snaps vs the Packers, but that could change in the upcoming weeks.
The Browns’ upcoming schedule is also conducive to running the ball more. They play the Lions in Detroit, then travel to London to face off against the Vikings before coming back stateside to face the Steelers in Pittsburgh.
All three of those teams have strong front-seven units on defense that will challenge the Browns’ offensive line, especially in pass protection. If the Browns can attempt more rushes and continue to do it efficiently, their chances of competing in those matchups increase dramatically.