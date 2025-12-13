These Cleveland Browns players need to step up due to injuries in Week 15

Earlier today, the Cleveland Browns released the injury report for the Week 15 matchup vs the Chicago Bears, and it was full of big names.

Multiple starters and Pro-Bowlers, including Denzel Ward and Wyatt Teller, were marked as out for the game on Sunday. The rest of the list includes David Njoku, Jack Conklin, Adin Huntington, and Dylan Sampson were the other players who will not play on Sunday.

More names that were on the report include the 7-time Pro-Bowler Joel Bitonio, who was listed as questionable, and rookie defensive standout Mason Graham, also listed as questionable.

With all of these injuries, Cleveland may be holding out some important players in a game that does not mean much. If the Browns want to win this game, though, they will have to have some second and even third-string players step up.

Offensive line depth

This involves maybe the entire offensive line, as from Week 1, the only remaining starter was Joel Bitonio. Guys like Luke Wypler at center and Zak Zinter (who is also questionable) will need to be able to hold up against Chicago’s defense. Cam Robinson and KT Leveston are in line to start at the tackles, and finally, Teven Jenkins will start at right guard, replacing Teller.

It is of the utmost importance that this line is able to protect Shedeur Sanders and open up lanes in the run game.

Cornerback depth

With Denzel Ward also being out, Tyson Campbell and Sam Webb become names to watch in the secondary on the edges of the field.

Webb got 14 snaps on defense against the Titans last week. He is a third-year player out of Missouri Western State University, a D2 school, and started his career with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, where he had 36 total tackles, a forced fumble, and three passes defended.

At running back, the loss of Dylan Sampson is also an important one, especially in the pass game. Sampson had five receptions for 64 yards against the Titans, including a 31-yard gain late in the fourth quarter.

Raheim (Rocket) Sanders will have to step into a bigger role in Sampson’s absence. In the preseason for the Los Angeles Chargers, Sanders had five receptions for 29 yards.

If Mason Graham is unable to play, second-year defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. will get a lot more snaps in his place. Hall played his season-high in snaps last week versus the Titans with Maliek Collins being injured, he may be on an even higher snap count if Graham does not play either.