Will Browns GM Andrew Berry Consider Keeping 3 Quarterbacks?
The Browns kicked off training camp last week with four quarterbacks on the roster. By the time roster cutdown day arrives on Aug. 27 that position is guaranteed to look much different, perhaps even cut completely in half.
It used to be that teams almost always kept three quarterbacks on the roster, but more recently that philosophy has changed. Just last summer, for example, the Browns kept only two quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster: Deshaun Watson and then rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
While Browns vice president of football operations Andrew Berry may have felt that was appropriate last year, it doesn't necessarily mean that's always his philosophy. As he explained it, it's a case-by-base situation.
“I’d say more generally I prefer to keep three most years," said Berry. "Now, I’m not just going to keep three to keep three and there are certain situations, like the opportunity with Josh (Dobbs) last year at the cut-down, we felt like that was good for the team. But generally speaking, we do believe in keeping three as long as we have three that we think are worth keeping.”
As things stand right now, Watson and veteran Jameis Winston – who signed a one-year, $4 million contract this offseason – occupy the top two spots on the depth chart. Barring some sort of blockbuster trade for Winston they'll both be on the roster come Aug. 27. Behind them though an interesting battle is brewing between Thompson-Robinson and former Ravens backup Tyler Huntley. If Berry sticks to his preference and keeps three he'll have a tough decision to make at the end of next month.
There's also the NFL's new rule that allows teams to carry an emergency quarterback on game days. Introduced last year, the rule initial requires that emergency QB to be on the 53-man roster on game day. New in 2024 though, teams can promote an emergency quarterback from their practice squad. The slight change could impact how Berry and other GMs go about setting up their quarterback rooms, particularly if they think they can slide one of their camp arms to the practice squad.
“It's easier," Berry said of the rule. "If they make it to your practice squad generally there’s probably going to be a lesser quality [player] than someone that you feel compelled to keep.”
In the aftermath of an injury plagued 2023 campaign that saw Cleveland start five different quarterbacks throughout the regular season, what Berry and the Browns do with their quarterback depth chart will be worth following, Especially with the added context of Watson continuing his rehab from a fractured glenoid and subsequent surgery in his throwing shoulder.
That makes the next few weeks and the preseason a critical evaluation for Berry and his staff.