10 College Football Quarterbacks Browns Fans Should Know Before Training Camp

Browns fans should definitely keep an eye on college football this season, as there's a good chance Cleveland will be looking to draft a quarterback with a high pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Here are 10 players to watch closely.

Dante Moore, Oregon

Moore had the opportunity to compete with Fernando Mendoza for the title of the No. 1 quarterback in this April’s draft but chose to return to the Ducks for another season.

The 21-year-old quarterback has been in college for three years, starting at UCLA before transferring to Oregon for the past two seasons. Moore spent the 2024 season as a backup to Dillon Gabriel and then took over as the Ducks' starting quarterback last year. He threw for 3,565 yards, completing 30 touchdowns against 10 interceptions over 15 games, and he has a good shot at being the top quarterback in college football this season.

Arch Manning, Texas

Browns fans are sure to become familiar with Manning, especially since he is the nephew of NFL icons Peyton and Eli. Additionally, the Manning family shares connections with Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam. Manning is heading into his fourth season with the Longhorns, but only his second as a full-time starter.

Heading into last season, there was a lot of speculation about Manning potentially being the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. While his performance wasn't stellar, he demonstrated enough potential to suggest that, with another season as a starter, he could develop into a top pick. He threw for 3,163 yards and 26 scores to seven interceptions last season.

CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) runs with the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carr is entering his redshirt sophomore season with the Fighting Irish, and this will mark his second year as the full-time starter. He had a solid performance last season, throwing for 2,741 yards, with 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 210 pounds, he has an impressive frame that many NFL scouts are likely to admire. Notre Dame could be among the top teams in the country this year, and Carr may find himself in several meaningful games this winter, showcasing why he could be a strong candidate for the No. 1 pick.

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Sellers is one of the most intriguing players eligible for next year's draft. At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, he's a tough athlete to bring down. However, he still needs to improve his passing game, as he struggled with easy throws last season, completing only 60% of his passes—5% lower than in 2025, despite playing 12 games in both seasons.

Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Many Browns fans are also Ohio State supporters, so they’ll be keeping a close eye on Sayin from this list. For a good portion of last season, it seemed like Sayin was a frontrunner for the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, thanks to his outstanding play. But his performance started to dip against tougher competition as the season progressed.

He is incredibly accurate, completing 77% of his passes, but his smaller frame, standing at just 6-foot-1, might raise some concerns. There’s a possibility that Sayin could end up being a late first-round pick instead of an early selection. The Browns do hold the Los Angeles Rams' first-round pick next year, which could give them a chance to snag Sayin with that selection.

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chambliss wasn't on anyone's radar a year ago, including Ole Miss. He transferred to the Rebels last offseason after playing at FCS Ferris State. Chambliss was supposed to be the backup to Austin Simmons last season, but he suffered an injury early on, leaving the starting job wide open. Chambliss seized the opportunity and never looked back.

He led Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff semifinals, and now he's gearing up for another year of SEC football, aiming to establish himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 draft class.

Jayden Maiava, USC

It wouldn't be surprising if Maiava is the first quarterback drafted next season. USC's head coach, Lincoln Riley, has a knack for developing quarterbacks, having turned Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams into No. 1 picks. Last year, he passed for 3,711 yards, with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, he has the ideal frame for the Browns, who are looking for a big quarterback to compete in the AFC North.

Darian Mensah, Miami

Mensah will don a new uniform this season after transferring to Miami from Duke. Miami has enjoyed success with transfer quarterbacks, with Cam Ward becoming a top pick and Carson Beck leading the team to the national title game. Mensah could follow their lead and may resemble Ward more than Beck, raising his chances of being a high draft pick next year.

Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker is interviewed during a spring football for the Oklahoma State University Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Many Browns fans may not be familiar with Mestemaker yet, but they should definitely take notice. He played the last two seasons at North Texas and followed his head coach, Eric Morris, to the Cowboys. Last season, Mestemaker threw for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns. He will have a lot more competition playing in the Big 12, but it will be interesting to keep an eye on him and see how he performs at this higher level.

Sam Leavitt, LSU

Leavitt was one of the first major transfers Lane Kiffin snagged when he took over at LSU this winter. Leavitt is coming off two years at Arizona State, but he did suffer an injury last season that limited him to just seven games.

Kiffin’s system is quarterback-friendly, and this is a great opportunity for Leavitt to showcase his skills and make an impact.