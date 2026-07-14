4 Browns Players Playing for Their Next Contract (And What They Could Earn)

The Cleveland Browns are over a month away from the start of the 2026 NFL season, one that will be crucial in many ways for the future of the organization.

Of course, new faces both in the front office and on the team give them room to breathe in terms of overall expectations. But a few familiar faces are going to be playing to exceed expectations and earn themselves a new contract after the 2026 season.

Each new season presents itself with opportunities for players to prove they’re worth more money, and this season is no exception. The Browns have a list of a few important players that headline their class of extension candidates.

It’s also important to consider what these players could make on a new deal with the Browns. These predictions will be as close to matching salary cap restrictions as possible but will also be realistic in market value.

Grant Delpit

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (9) leaves the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Delpit was able to play in all 17 games for the Browns last season, he tallied his second lowest solo tackles and only put up his third highest total tackles in his five-year career. At 27 years old, Delpit still has a lot of football left to play.



Delpit is an important piece in the secondary for the Browns, as he possesses elite coverage skills and power that isn’t overlooked by opposing offenses. He hasn’t hauled in more than one interception in a season since his second year, but he can if targeted often enough.

The absence of Delpit would surely be missed in Cleveland if he signed elsewhere. Delpit is the 20th highest paid safety in the NFL on this current contract and could make top ten money if he can improve his stats this season.

Predicted contract: Four-year, $60 million contract extension

Deshaun Watson

Oct 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In Watson’s case, the first thing he needs to do is to earn the starting job during training camp if he wants to be considered for a contract extension. It’ll be difficult for the Browns’ front office to forget the debacle that was his $230 million fully guaranteed given in 2022.

The battle between Watson and Shedeur Sanders for the starting job has more layers than just a typical quarterback competition. Watson hasn’t played a snap since his season-ending injury in 2024, and his play overall for the Browns really hasn’t been enough to warrant an extension.

If Watson even starts this season, he will have to replicate his production seen in Houston to return to Cleveland next year and beyond while also beating out Sanders.

Predicted contract: Two-year, $18 million contract extension

Maliek Collins

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At age 31, Collins has certainly seen better days as a defensive tackle, playing in a career low 12 games but tallying some relatively impressive numbers given his age with 25 total tackles and 6.5 sacks.

Collins can still give the Browns starting worthy minutes and production but will have to prove that age is just a number given the increasing number of younger options on the defensive line.

It’s unlikely he takes a backseat role this season, and if he wants to finish out his career in Cleveland, he’ll need to continue to show that he’s still one of their top options in both run and pass defense.

Predicted contract: Two-year, $14 million contract extension

Cedric Tillman

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) walks off the field after being injured against the Tennessee Titans fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having Tillman on this list could be a longshot given his declining role within the Browns offense. Not to mention, the addition of two rookie receivers and an expected larger role for Isaiah Bond this season.

Tillman’s production hasn’t been what Cleveland hoped it’d be when they drafted him, yet to put up more than 350 yards or more than three touchdowns in a season.

But, say Tillman comes out and proves he can be a reliable number two receiver while also dodging injuries. A healthy 700 yards and six touchdowns could get him another contract worth sticking around for.

With the new look Browns offense, including their receiver room, Tillman faces an uphill battle to carve out a larger role. Say he does though, he could earn himself an acceptable contract extension.

Predicted contract: Three-year, $12 million contract extension