Browns 53-Man Roster Projections 1.0: Bubble Watch Before Training Camp

Cleveland Browns training camp is finally here, but position battles exist throughout the entire roster.

Let’s take a look at our first 53-man roster projections before the Browns take the practice field in Berea.

Quarterbacks (3): Deshaun Watson, Sheduer Sanders, Taylen Green

Watson and Sanders will compete to be named Cleveland’s starting quarterback in training camp. Whoever loses that competition should be the backup, regardless of trade speculation.

Dillon Gabriel was selected in Round 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he doesn’t fit what new head coach Todd Monken is looking for in a quarterback. Green does, and that’s why the Browns selected the 6-foot-6 dual threat quarterback with the first pick of the sixth round.

A source told Browns on SI that an AFC North foe would’ve selected Green in Round 6 if he made it to their draft position, so it’s unlikely that Browns general manager Andrew Berry would be able to sneak him through waivers and onto the practice squad.

Running backs (4): Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, Michael Burton (FB)

Judkins, Sampson and Sanders all played serious snaps for the Browns last season.

Monken wanted a fullback, and was given Burton in free agency. We’ll roster him in the RB room with the other three young backs.

Wide receivers (6): Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Isaiah Bond, Jamari Thrash, Malachi Corley

Jeudy, Concepcion, Boston and Bond should be treated as locks to make this roster.

That means Thrash and Cedric Tillman are two former draft picks that will be competing against Corley and Tylan Wallace, who the team added in free agency.

Corley showed explosiveness last season. Boston was selected in Round 2, and has a similar skillset to Tillman with a way higher ceiling. In this scenario, Corley and Thrash make the roster over Tillman and Wallace, especially since Concepcion can handle punt return duties.

Tight end (3): Harold Fannin Jr., Joe Royer, Carsen Ryan

Since the Browns added a fullback, keeping only three tight ends is the move in this scenario.

Fannin Jr. was a star as a rookie. Royer will make the team. If Ryan can do enough as a blocker and continue to catch the football, he could make the roster as a seventh-round pick over veteran Jack Stoll.

Offensive line (9): Spencer Fano, Elgton Jenkins, Zion Johnson, Tytus Howard, Parker Brailsford, Austin Barber, Teven Jenkins, Dawand Jones, KT Leveston

The Browns aren’t sure about who will be their fifth offensive line starter.

But this position group is really how the back of the room will shake out. Leveston worked at guard during spring practices following a dreadful seven starts last year at tackle. That versatility puts pressure on former draft pick Zak Zinter, who hasn’t done much with the Browns.

Defensive line (9): Jared Verse, Alex Wright, Maliek Collins, Mason Graham, Mike Hall Jr., Isaiah McGuire, Adin Huntington, Julian Okwara, Logan Fano

Even after losing Myles Garrett this offseason, this is a very deep position group.

The Browns have premium depth at pass rusher in Isaiah McGuire and defensive tackle with Mike Hall Jr. Huntington made splashes at defensive tackle as a rookie. This year, Fano gets that opportunity.

Linebackers (5): Carson Schwesinger, Quincy Williams, Nathaniel Watson, Justin Jefferson, Winston Reid

Schwesinger and Williams will start, with Watson, Jefferson and Reid rotating in.

Jefferson and Reid can also contribute on special teams. This might be the most talented position group on the entire roster.

Cornerbacks (7): Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell, Myles Harden, Myles Bryant, Damarri Mathis, D’Angelo Ross, Michael Coats Jr.

The Browns added Mathis just before camp for some quality veteran depth, waiving Dom Jones with an injury designation.

Even though keeping only six cornerbacks is more likely, this is a position group that doesn’t have much quality depth so quantity could be a way to address that.

Safety (4): Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Daniel Thomas

Deplit, Hickman and McNeil-Warren should all be treated as locks to make this roster.

Thomas is a special teams ace that was signed in free agency, which could give him an edge over Christopher Edmonds or Donovan McMillon who both got some action with the Browns last year.

Specialists (3): Andre Szmyt (PK), Corey Bojorquez (P), Rex Sunahara (LS)

Even though Cleveland’s special teams were a disaster last season, you can’t exactly put all the blame on these three players.

They all should get their jobs back, even with a brand new coaching staff.