3 Cleveland Browns Players With the Most to Gain in Second Preseason Game

The Browns will finally welcome fans back to Cleveland when they host the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game on Saturday. Cleveland’s first preseason game wasn’t very impressive, with Deshaun Watson getting the start and looking solid and mostly on time, ending the day 11/15 for 126 yards and no touchdowns or picks.

Other starters got more playing time, including the young wide receiver core of KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Isaiah Bond. Those pass catchers felt like they made a huge impact, including Concepcion scoring the Browns' lone touchdown. Coming into Saturday, some specific players have the most to gain from playing Buffalo.

1. Shedeur Sanders

Shoo-in choice, I know, but this game is Sanders' chance to start with the 1s and prove why he’s too good to be sitting on the bench. In Chicago, Sanders threw a tough pick to end a day in which he made some nice throws, including one to Luke Floriea for 35 yards down the middle of the field.

The interception was bad, though, as Sanders overthrew Malachi Corley in the fourth quarter, ending up in the hands of Beanie Bishop Jr. Now with Sanders starting and the whole fan base behind him up on the banks of Lake Erie, he should be motivated to score some points for the Browns.

2. Teven Jenkins

The right guard spot is probably still the most questionable as to who will be the starter for the foreseeable future. Jenkins started in the first preseason game and played solid in just 10 snaps. Jenkins has a great chance to lock it up with some consistent play with the 1s on Saturday.

KT Leveston has been pushing him, though, as Leveston played most of the first preseason snaps at guard after transitioning inside. Jenkins still looks like the Week 1 starter, and with more strong play can build his case even stronger.

3. Winston Reid

With the first-team defense most likely not getting a ton of run on Saturday, the focus shifts to some of the backups. Reid played in 32 snaps vs Chicago and impressed, making six total tackles and three solo tackles. Reid and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold combined for a nice little duo on the inside with 10 total tackles.

Carson Schwesinger and Quincy Williams will be the forefronts of the linebackers, but Reid, among other young guys like Justin Jefferson and Nathaniel Watson, will be competing to be the third starting linebacker in Mike Rutenberg’s attacking defense.