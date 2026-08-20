3 Reasons It May Be Best for Shedeur Sanders To Start Season As Browns’ Backup QB

Shedeur Sanders is getting a golden opportunity this weekend. He will start at quarterback as the Cleveland Browns take on the Buffalo Bills in front of the home fans.

Sanders appears to be behind Deshaun Watson for now, but can change that narrative Saturday. The same is true if he shines this week in practice and on Thursday in the joint practice with the Bills.

Yet there are some reasons that highlight the fact it may be wise for Sanders to sit when the season begins. His fans may disagree, but such a move may be best for his long-term success. Here are a few reasons why sitting Sanders may be the smartest move.

1. On the road to open 2026

The Browns were given no favors by those who make the NFL schedule. The team opens on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars and then heads a bit further south to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. The latter game will feature an invigorated Baker Mayfield out for revenge.

Starting on the road is tough for any quarterback, let alone someone with minimal experience like Sanders. The team can go with Watson and if he plays well, Sanders will get some more time to learn. If Watson starts and plays poorly, the team may decide they have seen enough, avoid a mutiny during the home opener, and get to Sanders when the team returns home in Week 3.

2. The first to be benched

Browns fans are used to seeing the team go through several quarterbacks in any given season. It's usually not ideal to be the first one benched, as that signals a major change is needed under center.

Sanders winning the job and immediately starting with two road games would be a tough task. Todd Monken is not in Cleveland to lose and a rough start would mean a likely benching before things get too out of hand.

Instead, he can be the savior if Watson performs poorly or goes out with injury, which has been the trend for his entire time in a Browns uniform.

3. More time to learn and develop

There is nothing wrong with young quarterbacks getting time to learn from the sidelines. That is especially true when said quarterback is in his second offensive system in two years.

Sanders doesn't have to have a do-or-die year with the Browns in 2026. He can still develop, eventually play, and stick around in 2027 to compete with whatever young quarterback is brought in.

Rushing him onto the field if he is not fully set up to succeed would be a vintage Browns move and one that would derail his tenure in town.