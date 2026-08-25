Browns Set Their Starting Offensive Line Ahead of 2026 Season

The Cleveland Browns offensive line is set.

Speaking with reporters in Berea on Tuesday, Browns head coach Todd Monken confirmed his anticipation that Cleveland’s offensive line is set.

This offseason, Browns general manager Andrew Berry invested significant resources into retooling Cleveland’s offensive line for Monken’s first season.

Here’s how the Browns will look up front this year from left to right.

LT: Spencer Fano

The No. 9 overall draft selection was the obvious starter at left tackle. Fano’s spring and mandatory minicamp were quiet. To start training camp, he alternated between starting and second-string with Dawand Jones.

But after a fight with Jared Verse, Fano woke up. He was dominant throughout the preseason thus far and looked very good in Cleveland’s joint practice with the Buffalo Bills.

There will be moments when Fano will make a few rookie mistakes this season, but this feels like the best plan the Browns have had at left tackle in quite some time.

LG: Zion Johnson

One of Berry’s big contracts of the offseason was signing Johnson away from the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency on a three-year deal worth $49.5 million.

But the Browns will be hoping that Johnson brings the same stability to left guard as Joel Bitonio had ahead of his retirement a few months ago.

OC: Elgton Jenkins

When Jenkins was released from the Green Bay Packers as a salary cap casualty, Berry wasted no time to bring him to Cleveland. He’s versatile, having started his career at guard before playing center over the last two seasons.

The Browns love versatility, but Elgton Jenkins will start his Cleveland tenure at center, snapping the ball to quarterback Deshaun Watson – and eventually Shedeur Sanders – this season.

Rookie fifth-round pick Parker Brailsford was competing for this job, but an untimely wrist injury derailed the competition. Brailsford will make the roster and will likely be Cleveland’s backup center.

RG: Teven Jenkins

Because of how many injuries Cleveland’s starting offensive line endured last season, Teven Jenkins appeared in all 17 games, making four starts.

Teven Jenkins sort of won Cleveland’s starting right guard job by default, as Elgton Jenkins will play center since Brailsford isn’t ready. Cleveland’s depth at guard includes KT Leveston, Zak Zinter and Austin Barber, the third-round tackle from Florida who has played on the interior and tackle spots throughout the preseason.

RT: Tytus Howard

Berry’s first move of the offseason was trading a fifth round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for Howard, who was handed a three-year extension.

He can play tackle or guard, and is another versatile option. All of this versatility up front will give Monken, offensive coordinator Travis Switzer and offensive line coach George Warhop plenty of options to get different looks if things don’t start off well this season or if injuries pile up.