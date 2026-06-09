4 Browns Players With Most To Gain From Joel Bitonio’s Retirement

Former Browns guard Joel Bitonio announced his retirement after 12 seasons in the NFL on Tuesday. Cleveland anticipated his departure and made necessary changes this offseason to fill his spot.

The Browns signed several free-agent offensive linemen and drafted more to fill Bitonio's role after his retirement. Here are a few who could benefit from this change.

Zion Johnson

Cleveland signed Johnson to a three-year, $49.5 million contract to take over for Bitonio at left guard. With Bitonio gone, Johnson can focus solely on this position after four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, providing him with stability. Although Pro Football Focus ranked him 52nd out of 81 guards last season, the Browns are banking on his potential at just 26 years old. This season will be crucial to evaluate their investment in Johnson.

Teven Jenkins

The Browns haven't confirmed Jenkins as a starter as they have with Johnson, but with Bitonio not returning, Jenkins has a good chance to be the starting right guard. If Bitonio had stayed, he would have returned to left guard with Johnson at right guard, leaving Jenkins as the backup.

With Bitonio out, the right guard position is now open. Cleveland may start Jenkins at right guard and recently signed free-agent Elgton Jenkins at center. The Chicago Bears drafted Teven Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he still has the potential to be a starting guard.

Parker Brailsford

Cleveland drafted Brailsford in the fifth round out of Alabama. Initially, it seemed unlikely he would start this season, but he could be in the Browns' plans for Week 1. If Brailsford starts, the offensive line might feature Johnson at left guard, Brailsford at center and Elgton Jenkins at right guard. Without Bitonio, Brailsford now has a chance to play early in the season.

Zak Zinter

The Browns selected Zinter in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but his performance has been lackluster. After just 199 snaps on the offensive line over two seasons, he was at risk of being cut during training camp. With Bitonio now gone, Zinter has a chance to prove he belongs in the team's plans, as a roster spot has opened up.

Zinter will need to excel at training camp to secure his roster spot, but he has an advantage over many players, as the Browns invested a high draft pick in him two years ago.