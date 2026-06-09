Browns Legend Joel Bitonio Announces Retirement

The Cleveland Browns are celebrating another living legend this week, as longtime offensive lineman Joel Bitonio announced his retirement.

Bitonio’s decision to retire comes after a dominant 12 seasons in Cleveland. He was named to seven Pro Bowls and was named to an All-Pro team five times throughout his career.

Bitonio spent a portion of the offseason in Cleveland while rehabbing a minor injury. New head coach Todd Monken admitted at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis that he tried recruiting Bitonio back, but general manager Andrew Berry added Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson in free agency, signaling that a 13th season likely wouldn’t be happening.

Bitonio joined the Browns in 2014 as a second round draft pick from ex-general manager Ray Farmer. His selection salvaged the disastrous first round consisting of Justin Gilbert and Johnny Manziel, who were both off of the team by the time the 2016 season started.

Throughout the rebuilding process and into the playoffs, Bitonio served the Browns and the Cleveland community as a proud representative. He helped the organization pass the torch from Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas, who played three seasons next to Bitonio, into the next chapter of Browns football.

Bitonio contemplated his retirement at the end of the 2024 season after Cleveland won just three games. He decided to return for his age 34 season, where the Browns would only win five games and fire head coach Kevin Stefanski following the season.

Bitonio belongs in Hall of Fame

Even though there is not an abundance of offensive guards and centers in Canton, Bitonio expressed his belief that the position shouldn’t be overlooked in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in an exclusive interview with the BIGPLAY Sports Network in 2025. He acknowledged that it’s a cool thought to potentially join Thomas as legendary offensive linemen in professional football history.

“I think the conversation is obviously an honor to be in that category,” Bitonio said.

He’ll have an interesting case, starting 178 games in 12 seasons. The only thing hurting Bitonio’s case is the lack of guards and centers enshrined in Canton compared to other positions.

What Bitonio’s departure means for Browns in 2026

Without Bitonio, expect Johnson and Jenkins to assume interior offensive line positions as free agents. Jenkins is versatile and can play guard or center, and Monken has admitted that the team is still working through the best combination of players around him.

Bitonio started all 17 games for the Browns last season. Even though Cleveland’s offensive line struggled at times last season, Bitonio’s veteran presence and leadership will certainly be missed in a very young locker room.