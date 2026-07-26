Predicting Cleveland Browns Starting Offensive Line Before Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns offensive line remains one of the mysteries of this roster heading into training camp.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry did a remarkable job deploying resources across the entire offensive line this offseason. New head coach Todd Monken told reporters at minicamp that he feels good about four of the five starting spots on the offensive line.

Let’s predict how this will shake out, from left to right.

Left tackle: Spencer Fano

The No. 9 overall pick was anointed the starting left tackle job as soon as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell read his name at the draft.

Fano was the real deal at Utah. He played both tackle spots, showcasing versatility that the Browns were seeking this entire offseason. As a rookie, Fano will undoubtedly have his bumps, but he has all of the tools required to anchor that position.

Left guard: Zion Johnson

Even before Joel Bitonio officially retired, the Browns signed Johnson in free agency from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Johnson was the No. 17 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s very durable, missing only a few games during his first four seasons in the league and already having played over 1,000 snaps. The Browns will hope Johnson can keep that same consistency, and continue to develop as a lineman under Monken in Cleveland.

Center: Elgton Jenkins

If fifth-round rookie center Parker Brailsford can win the starting center job, Elgton Jenkins can slide to right guard.

But Brailsford is an undersized center. That’s not necessarily an issue for Monken, who just coached Tyler Linerbaum into being the highest-paid center in the NFL after a dominant run together in Baltimore. It’s more so that Brailsford might need more time in an NFL weight room, working with NFL coaching to win this job.

Elgton Jenkins was the starting center for the Green Bay Packers last season. He suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week 10, and the Packers released him this offseason. But on the hunt for versatility, Berry paid Jenkins, who will start – perhaps at center, perhaps at guard.

Right guard: Teven Jenkins

If Brailsford is the starting center, this spot would belong to Elgton Jenkins. But if the rookie needs more time, Teven Jenkins could start at right guard. He appeared in all 17 games during his first season in Cleveland last year.

Keep an eye on KT Leveston, who was disastrous during his seven starts for the Browns last season. Monken was using Leveston at right guard during spring practices, which could better fit his strong suits as a lineman.

Right tackle: Tytus Howard

The day after the NFL Combine ended, Berry sent a fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans for Howard, who was rewarded with a three-year extension by the Browns.

Berry will hope Howard can be more consistent for the Browns than he was for the Texans. Regardless, this is a veteran tackle that has started 93 games in the NFL. The Browns could certainly use some durability on the right side moving forward.