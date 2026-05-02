What Andrew Berry Quietly Revealed About the Browns Rebuild During the Draft

The Cleveland Browns might be closer than you think.

That’s what Browns general manager Andrew Berry quietly revealed during the 2026 NFL Draft.

By now, you’ve probably heard about Cleveland’s stellar grades from this year’s draft. With the team’s first four selections, Berry landed Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, four players who were all projected to be first-round picks.

But Berry’s draft wasn’t just a masterclass in value as the Browns somehow landed Boston and McNeil-Warren on Day 2. It was a message that this offensive rebuild was important, and the Browns could be closer than some might realize.

Berry escaped the first-round of the NFL Draft with Fano and Concepcion, solving Cleveland’s left tackle crisis and adding an explosive playmaker for new head coach Todd Monken. There were no left turns for the Browns, who solved their two biggest needs offensively instead of drafting available defensive stars like Rueben Bain Jr. or Caleb Downs.

How this draft class impacts Browns roster

Berry hit a home run during last year’s NFL Draft.

Third-round rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. led the Browns in receiving yards during his first year removed from the Mid-American Conference. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was the other lone bright spot offensively.

Cleveland’s first two picks, defensive tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger proved to be worthwhile, as the Browns had one of the top-rated defenses all year. Schwesinger was named the NFL Rookie of the Year.

Even undrafted free agent rookies made an immediate impact. Adin Huntington was an early-season bright spot on Cleveland’s defensive line and wide receiver Isaiah Bond started to figure some things out once Shedeur Sanders took over at quarterback.

The Browns will be infused with even more young talent following this year’s class. Fano should be a foundational player at left tackle. Concepcion and Boston completely reshaped Cleveland’s wide receiver position. Even Day 3 prospects like Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer and Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson can carve out rotational roles of their own.

Browns want to win right away

Monken turned 60 years old shortly after the Browns hired him and has waited several decades for an opportunity to coach his own team in the NFL. He's not here to slowly rebuild the Browns.

By avoiding drafting defensive players like edge rushers or cornerbacks, the Browns feel more likely to hold onto Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, who have both been mentioned in trade rumors despite the team’s constant refusal.

If the Browns can turn around this offense quickly, last season’s defense looked ready to go. Garrett broke the NFL’s single-season sack record and had a career-best season. With a rebuilt offensive line and a few more playmakers, whoever starts at quarterback should be set up in a better position than last season.

Once the Browns figure out their quarterback of the future, this team could be off to the races.