Browns NFL Draft Review: Immediate Starters, Sleepers, and Long-Term Bets

The Cleveland Browns finished their 2026 NFL Draft with 10 prospects who will become new members of the Browns organization.

The Browns addressed several needs throughout the course of the draft, and their rebuild took another step towards completion.

Below is a recap of each draft pick the Browns made.

Immediate starters: Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston

Apr 24, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns first round draft pick Spencer Fano talks to the media during an introductory press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Browns addressed their offensive line needs with offensive tackle Spencer Fans out of Utah, who the Browns took at No. 9 overall. Fano had a storied collegiate career at Utah, starting 35 games and earning Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year honors. Fano will have a great chance at slotting in as a day-one starter next season.

The Browns went to the perimeter with their other first-round pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, taking wide receiver KC Concepcion with the 24th overall pick. Concepcion logged 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns in his only season with Texas A&M.

The Browns got perhaps one of the best steals of the draft in the second round, when they drafted wide receiver Denzel Boston out of Washington. Boston had a fairly unanimous first-round draft grade. Boston logged 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final season with the Huskies, and will most likely see some serious playing time in 2026.

Biggerst Sleeper: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Harrison Waylee (4) runs the ball against Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) during the second half in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With pick No. 58 overall, the Browns selected Emmanuel McNeil-Warren out of Toledo. McNeil-Warren was picked by many NFL Draft analysts to be the best prospect out of a G5 school. McNeil-Warren should provide some stability to the Browns secondary in 2026, as he recorded 77 tackles and 6.5 pass deflections with two interceptions.

The Browns addressed the offensive line again in the third round, taking offensive tackle Austin Barber with pick No. 86 overall.

Cleveland went back to the well on the offensive line in the fifth round, taking Alabama center Parker Brailsford with pick No. 146. Both Autsin and Brailsford will have a plethora of opportunities in fall camp to solidify themselves as No. 1 options.

Cleveland had success at the tight end position last year, with Harold Fannin Jr. quickly becoming one of the go-to targets in the Browns offense. The Browns selected Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer with pick No. 170 in the fifth round. Royer logged 29 receptions for 416 yards and four touchdowns in his fifth and final season of collegiate football.

Long-term bet: Taylen Green

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (QB08) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the Browns still searching for an answer at the quarterback position for the future, they took a flyer on Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green with the No. 182 pick in the sixth round. Green logged — in his final season with the Razorbacks, and will join a quarterback room in Cleveland where it seems there may not be a solidified No. 1 starter.

The Browns selected BYU tight end Carsen Ryan with their final pick of the 2026 NFL Draft in the seventh round. Ryan logged 45 receptions for 620 yards and three touchdowns.