Biggest Winners and Losers From Cleveland Browns Training Camp Week 2

Two weeks of training camp are officially in the books for the Cleveland Browns, who will host the Chicago Bears for their preseason opener on Saturday.

Installs are over for new head coach Todd Monken, who will now have a more complete view on his team.

Ahead of the very important third week, let’s look at a few winners and losers from the second week of training camp.

Winner: Deshaun Watson

Wednesday’s training camp session was one of the best practices Watson has had since his controversial trade to the Browns in 2022.

Watson delivered several touchdown passes and cleanly handled the operation.

On Thursday, Watson rotated in for a few plays with the starting offense, despite it being Shedeur Sanders’ day to work with the first team. On Saturday, Watson took Sanders’ first-team reps despite Monken telling reporters before practice that the youngster would be the first man up.

Watson appears to be ahead in this competition.

Loser: Shedeur Sanders

By comparison, it feels like the competition could be slipping for Sanders, who split backup reps with Dillon Gabriel during Saturday’s practice.

It’ll be very interesting to watch how the Browns handle Monday’s reps. If Sanders is with the backups again, Monken’s decision is becoming increasingly clearer.

Sanders hasn’t struggled on the field. But the Browns continue to mention the pre-snap operation, which Watson seems to have a better handle on right now.

Winner: WR position room

Browns general manager Andrew Berry invested in the receivers this offseason, and they responded this week.

It was the best week of practice for Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond, who both caught highlight touchdowns from Watson. Rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston continue to steal the show, though, proving that they’ll be the real deal by season’s end.

Loser: Starting offensive line

As the quarterbacks have struggled, so has the new-look offensive line. The defense is in front of the offense right now, and that’s partially because of how beat up this offensive line has been.

Both centers (Elgton Jenkins and Parker Brailsford) competing to start were injured throughout the week. Projected starting right tackle Tytus Howard missed time, as debate has started if he could be a starting right guard. On top of that, rookie left tackle Spencer Fano continues rotating with Dawand Jones.

This unit has plenty of time to come together, but they need to start getting some ducks in a row.

Winner: Jared Verse

This week, Verse went viral as he stayed after practice to help Fano through his rookie training camp. The third-year pass rusher has been dominating Cleveland’s offensive line ever since arriving in the blockbuster trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

But now, the Browns are feeling the impact of his leadership.

Verse is a trash talker. On Saturday, he was involved in a huge brawl with Fano, the player he was just helping a few days prior. That brought out the best in the rookie tackle, who had a few great series after the fight settled.