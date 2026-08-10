All eyes are on Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders in the 2026 Cleveland Browns training camp.

A decision on which player will be the starting quarterback looms over each practice. Neither player is inspiring a ton of hope for the upcoming season.

So here are seven things at Browns training camp that are more interesting than the quarterback battle:

The rookie class. Reports say that receiver Denzel Boston has been dazzling in training camp with contested catches. At 6’4 inches, he stands out amongst his fellow receivers. KC Concepcion has shown his elusiveness and him returning kicks should be an interesting story line in camp as the Browns have not had a steady returner in recent years. Tackle Spencer Fano matching up against defensive end Jared Verse is a great battle to watch to get a first evaluation if he can anchor down the left side of the offensive line.

The defensive line. Injuries have rattled the defensive line so far in training camp. Maliek Collins, Kalia Davis, Mason Graham, Sam Kamara and Mike Hall Jr. have all missed time this training camp. The Browns defensive line making it through camp and getting healthy for week one will be something to watch. Should the Browns have a fan prize to play defensive line for training camp? Of course not, but winning a chance to be offensive coordinator for the Akron Zips would be fun.

Todd Monken’s press conferences. Monken’s press conferences have been entertaining this training camp. He is loud, he is raspy, and he will say what is on his mind. Monken even pulled a switcheroo after he told the media that Sanders would get the first-team reps last Saturday, but instead it was Watson under center. This week’s press conferences should be a fun listen as he explains the decision making.

The kickers. In training camp, the kickers are usually on their own end of the field. The roster is so large in training camp that it can be hard to see the offense and defense practice. The kickers are typically easier to watch and focus on. Plus it is fun to watch them kick the ball through the narrowed goal post and still hearing fans say “you have one job” when one misses.

The “how do I get those seats” clubs. Browns training camp is very hot. The metal seats become heating pads for the keister and provide little shade. There are always groups that are sectioned off with shade, fans, cold drinks, and some food that are reserved, which prompts the question “how do I get those seats?”.

The players that stay late to sign autographs. It is nice to watch the kind players that take the time to sign the kids’ jerseys and footballs. Also funny to watch the parents looking up an end-of-the-roster player’s number on their phone to get their name.

The puppies! The Puppy Pound is at Browns training camp. The adorable fur balls are for adoption and are always worth stopping by for a good ear scratch. Naming a puppy a pun with a player’s name is a good way to go. Barker Brailsford?

The Browns quarterback battle is still the most important for this training camp, but this year’s training camp can offer so much more.