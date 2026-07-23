A 1964 Cleveland Browns Champion Wants the Team's History Remembered

In 1964, the Cleveland Browns won what would be their last championship of any kind to date.

That championship team featured a star-studded cast, including Jim Brown, Paul Warfield and Frank Ryan.

According to Lowell Caylor, a member of that team, only 14 players from the 1964 championship roster remain to carry the legacy of the Browns’ last championship.

Lowell Caylor the NFL Champion

Caylor, now an 85-year-old indoor rowing instructor, was a defensive back and special teams contributor for the Browns during their 1964 championship run.

During an interview with Caylor, Browns On SI contributor Noah Olson and his co-host of At The Office, Erik Williams, asked the former Browns defensive back about his present-day relationship with the organization and the importance of keeping the story of Cleveland’s 1964 championship team alive.

Keeping the 1964 Championship Story Alive

Olson: What is your relationship with the organization itself? You’ve talked about going back to alumni weekends and things of that nature, but what is it like in the present day between you and the Cleveland Browns organization?

Caylor: It’s too hard for me to travel for the alumni weekends now. One thing that really disappointed me was that they had a 40-year reunion for the championship team, and they really did it up. There was a big event at Severance Hall; there were parades and all kinds of stuff.

We went back for the 50th reunion. It wasn’t like it was for the 40th. Then I looked toward the 60th and thought, “Well, they’re probably going to do something.” No, I never heard a word from them. I guess I was disappointed by that.

When you think about how long ago that was, I can understand. They have to pay attention to what they’re doing now. Still, I was disappointed. We had 40 guys on that team, and there are only 14 of us left.

Williams: It sounds like you feel you still have a responsibility to keep that story alive for new generations. Is that right?

Caylor: Yes, I do. I have a feeling that the people they have in place now are going to do a better job with that. I know a lot is going on this year. I’m really excited about what I think Todd Monken can do.

I love his approach and the way he handles things. You don’t have to wonder where he stands on anything. I think he is going to bring a totally different culture to this team, so I’m excited to see how they do this year.

A Legacy to Remember

Caylor, while disappointed in the lack of commemoration of the Browns' most recent championship, understands the need for future focus. If the Browns can continue to grow as an organization, that future focus can pay off. Still, the franchise history deserves attention too, especially when members of the 1964 team can participate in its celebration.

After all, their accomplishment still means a great deal to the city of Cleveland.

For the full interview, watch here: