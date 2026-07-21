Odds to Win the AFC in 2026 Season Ahead of Training Camp (Ravens and Bills Are a Step Above the Rest)

The 2026 NFL season is quickly approaching, and sportsbooks across the country are starting to release the entire odds catalogue for the upcoming campaign.

Despite missing the playoffs last season, the Baltimore Ravens will enter the upcoming season as the betting favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl at +470, with an implied probability of 17.54%. The Ravens move on from head coach John Harbaugh this offseason, hiring former Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as their new head coach.

The Ravens will need Lamar Jackson to stay healthy this season if they truly want to get over the hump and make a deep playoff run. Not only did he battle injuries last season, but he had a down year compared to seasons past. If he plays at an MVP level, the Ravens are going to be tough to beat.

Another team that's looking to get over the hump, the Buffalo Bills are second on the odds list at +510. The Bills have also moved on from their head coach, promoting their offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, to the head coach role.

Despite winning the AFC last year, the Patriots are third on the odds list at +760. They benefited from one of the easiest schedules in NFL history last year, but will now have to face a first-place list of opponents.

The storyline of the conference this season is the Kansas City Chiefs. After almost a decade of dominating the AFC, the Chiefs missed the playoffs entirely last season due to poor play and an injury to Patrick Mahomes. Can the Chiefs bounce back and reclaim the top spot in the conference? The oddsmakers have them set fourth on the odds list at +770.

Let's take a look at the full list of odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to Win the AFC

Ravens +470

Bills +510

Patriots +760

Chiefs +770

Chargers +830

Texans +850

Broncos +1025

Bengals +1025

Jaguars +1500

Steelers +2300

Colts +2900

Titans +5500

Raiders +7600

Jets +8600

Browns +8600

Dolphins +15000

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