How the Browns proved they won the 2025 NFL Draft on Sunday

The 2025 NFL Draft for the Cleveland Browns was definitely a whirlwind of emotions for most fans. From having the 2nd overall pick, to trading back with Jacksonville for the fifth pick, 36th pick, a fourth rounder, and the Jaguars’ first-round pick next year.

There were questions about what the Browns were thinking, but it looks like their overall draft class is shaping up to be the best in the NFL, and they proved it on Sunday. Excluding Dillon Gabriel, who was sidelined with a concussion, every one of the Browns' 2025 picks made a great impact in the win in Las Vegas.

Starting at the top, the fifth overall pick, Mason Graham, totaled five total tackles, with four of them being solo tackles, with a tackle for loss on Raheem Mostert for negative six yards, and he also deflected a pass.

The next Cleveland pick was 33rd overall, and they selected linebacker Carson Schwesinger. Schwesinger has been nothing short of unbelievable and kept up his DROTY campaign with 11 total tackles, six solo tackles, and a tackle for loss. Schwesinger leads the team in total tackles with 96, solo tackles at 44, and is the current runaway favorite for defensive rookie of the year at -400 via FanDuel.

Shortly after grabbing Schwesinger, the Browns took running back Quinshon Judkins at pick 36. Judkins has slowed down a bit throughout the season, but on Sunday, he was the money maker, scoring two touchdowns on wildcat possessions in the red zone and totaling 47 yards on the ground.

Judkins leads all rookies in rushing yards with 667, with him getting hit on 51.0% of his rushing attempts this season, which is the highest amount among running backs with at least 100 carries. He has also rushed for 555 yards after contact this year, which makes up 89.5% (5th highest among the same group) via Next Gen Stats. Judkins currently has the 6th-highest odds to win offensive rookie of the year.

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was selected next with the 67th overall pick. Fannin caught four passes for 40 yards on Sunday, and used his downhill & physical running style to break multiple tackles to pick up some key first downs. Fannin currently has 48 receptions on the year; the Browns' rookie record is 66, set by Kevin Johnson in 1999. If Fannin were to break that record, he would need to average 3.2 receptions a game over the final six games.

After Fannin, Cleveland took running back Dylan Sampson at pick 126. Sampson contributed nicely with 82 total yards on the day, including the 66-yard touchdown catch and mostly run, showing his breakaway speed.

No. 144 was where the Browns took quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and in his first start, Shedeur looked very solid. Passing for 209 yards on 11 completions with 10.5 yards per attempt, Shedeur led the Browns to their first road win since Week 2 of the 2023 season, and could be on the path to becoming the guy for Cleveland.

The Browns also signed undrafted free agent wide receiver Isaiah Bond on August 18th. He caught the 52-yard missile from Sanders, totaling 58 yards on the day. Bond could be a dynamic player at the receiver position that the Browns need desperately.