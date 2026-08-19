Are the Cleveland Browns Truly 'a QB Away' from Contention?

The Cleveland Browns have been searching for a reliable, long-term option at quarterback since returning in 1999. That means plenty of very players at other positions have come and gone without much to show for it on the field.

There is a constant idea that if the Browns can simply find that quarterback, everything else will fall into place and they will contend for a Super Bowl. That narrative is also making the national rounds right now, raising the question of whether the 2026 Browns would be legitimate contenders with competent quarterback play.

Are the Cleveland Browns simply a quarterback away from contention?

ESPN is known for reusing topics throughout its daily shows and one of today's top talking points was this Browns question.

"If they can get [their quarterback] right, they're gonna be heard from here in the future."

@LRiddickESPN thinks the Browns are a QB away from contending 👀 pic.twitter.com/Qd2q9gAcwu — First Take (@FirstTake) August 19, 2026

First Take covered the topic Wednesday morning and Louis Riddick had plenty of nice things to say about the way GM Andrew Berry has constructed the roster outside of quarterback.

"It's always come back to the quarterback position," he said when trying to figure out why there is so much dysfunction with the franchise. "If they can get that right, this team is going to be heard from here in the future because they have some nice things as far as the rest of their roster is concerned."

This has been the story surrounding the Browns for years now, especially after the rebuild and roster reconstruction in 2016-2017. The team finds talent, has featured elite defenses, but continues to fall short because of the quarterbacks.

ESPN's Mina Kimes discussed the topic on NFL Live and even tweeted out a caveat to her initial comments for any detractors.

To be clear, I don’t mean they’re a QB away from immediate contention. But I do think they’ve already rebuilt the skill group in impressive fashion. https://t.co/zVpSw6dkkJ — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 19, 2026

"To be clear, I don't mean they're a QB away from immediate contention," Kimes wrote. "But I do think they've already rebuilt the skill group in impressive fashion."

This mindset goes along with how Berry has received praise for his recent draft classes. He is building a solid foundation, but missing the key piece to bring it all together. Berry should get his shot in 2027, with failure not being an option if he wants to keep his job.

The only issue with this concept is that when the team does find its quarterback, the current stars on the team will be another year older, or perhaps more, with more wear and tear than they have now. Not winning with star players leads to a situation like what happened with Myles Garrett.

Are the Browns really just a quarterback away? The modern NFL is a league where solid quarterback play can make up for plenty of mistakes elsewhere on the field. So yes, it does appear landing a legitimate signal-caller will at least set up the team to contend.