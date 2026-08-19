Browns Legend Thinks Shedeur Sanders Can Still Win Starting QB Job

The Cleveland Browns still have a quarterback competition taking place between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Yet it is easy after Saturday's ugly loss to the Chicago Bears to assume Watson will take the job by default, at least to begin the season.

The unique thing about this situation is that head coach Todd Monken decided to give both Watson and Sanders starts this preseason. Watson got the nod in Chicago and Sanders will start this Saturday at home against the Buffalo Bills.

It would not make much sense to go this route if Watson had the job locked up. Cleveland Browns legend Hanford Dixon made that observation as well, via the BIGPLAY Sports Network.

Browns legend shares his view on Shedeur Sanders' QB1 chances

Dixon noted how it would make no sense to give Sanders first-team reps and the start on Saturday if Watson was already set as the starter. It would simply be taking much-needed reps away from Watson as the season approaches.

"If I thought Watson was already gonna be the starter, I don't see any sense in giving Shedeur this start. I don't see any sense in giving him the reps with the number ones." #DawgPound



- @HanfordDixon29 https://t.co/N4SNW4CCXD pic.twitter.com/Y4R6qKYzIh — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) August 17, 2026

"If I thought Watson was already gonna be the starter, I don't see any sense in giving Shedeur this start," he said. "I don't see any sense in giving him the reps with the numbers ones."

That is an incredibly fair point and seemingly indicates Sanders still has a chance. The unfortunate alternative explanation is that Monken will go with Watson and is simply sticking to his word to give each a start.

The issue at hand, as mentioned by Dixon, is that Monken is letting Sanders get QB1 reps several days this week in practice, in addition to his start. That takes plays away from Watson and has him run with the second-team offense, which makes no sense if Monken had come to a decision.

Monken on practice this week: Shedeur up Monday and Wednesday, Deshaun Tuesday and Thursday “but Thursday is really both.”



Monken will speak with Bills coach Joe Brady later today about exact plans for Thursday’s joint practice. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 16, 2026

The only thing working against Sanders this week is the fact most of his fellow starters on offense will sit out Saturday's game. That is one potential factor to consider when listening to Dixon's take.

Monken said he and Joe Brady agreed that the 1s will play “a significant amount” against each other Thursday and then won’t play Saturday if the starters for each team get satisfactory work Thursday. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 17, 2026

One must also point out that while Dixon is sharing sound logic, the Browns have been known to make decisions that defy logic and reason. So if Watson is named the starter immediately following Saturday's game, Dixon and fans alike will be confused on the thought process behind this competition.

Sanders fans can still hold out hope that he will play well all week in practice, dominate in the joint practice with Buffalo, and thrive on the field in front of the home fans on Saturday. It is all up to him now, given the competition truly remains open.