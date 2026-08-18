Browns WR KC Concepcion Has Lofty Goals That Have Never Before Been Achieved

KC Concepcion showed his dynamic play-making ability in last Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Concepcion had a 31-yard punt return when fielding his first NFL punt. He has his own high expectations as he said he wants to score three or more touchdowns this season on punt returns. A goal that shows his confidence in his big-play ability.

The Cleveland Browns have not had anyone score a touchdown on a punt return since December 4, 2022, when Donovan People’s-Jones took one to the house against the Houston Texans. The Browns averaged 7.3 yards per punt return last season, while the league average was 10 yards per return.

Special teams can be a game-changing facet of a football game as it can flip the field and benefit both sides of the ball.

A good return can set up a short field for the offense and can ease pressure off of the quarterback to make a play. Ideally, a 10 yard return acts as the first first down of a drive. That would decrease the amount of first downs needed by an offense to get into scoring range. The Browns have lacked the ability to start drives in plus territory the past years as the punt returners have struggled to make any ground. Should the offense have a shorter field and stall out on their drive then their own punt can pin the opposing offense deep in their territory.

There were 16 punt returns for touchdowns in all of the NFL in the 2025 season. Five players were tied for the league lead with two apiece. The Browns have never returned three punt returns in one season. Dennis Northcutt returned two in 2002. Josh Cribbs’ single-season high was one punt return touchdown (he had multiple kickoff returns in a single season).

Concepcion averaged 18.2 yards per return last season at Texas A&M with two touchdowns. His longest punt return was 80 yards. He showed his speed and elusiveness in his first preseason game. Browns fans can finally get excited watching a punt return instead of holding their breath that the punt will be secured and a fair catch called.

How realistic is Concepcion's goal?

The goal of three punt-return touchdowns may be a tad unrealistic as teams have started angling punts and using the sideline as an extra defender.

A special teams touchdown can greatly change the momentum of the game and an extra emphasis has been put on limiting punt return yards. The Browns could finally have one of the better special team units in the league after years of subpar play regardless if Concepcion can score three touchdowns. If he can average 10 more yards per return, the whole team can greatly benefit.

Whether Concepcion can meet his goal or not, the first-round, playmaking receiver, has high expectations to produce and his confidence matches those expectations. If Concepcion can meet his goals, then the Dawg Pound will be on the edge of their seats with each punt return.