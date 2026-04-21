Biggest Draft Steals and Busts of Andrew Berry's Browns Era — What Went Right and Wrong

The Cleveland Browns will kick off the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday with two first-round picks, one at No. 6 and another at No. 24.

This will mark general manager Andrew Berry's seventh draft as the Browns' general manager.

Below are some of his standout draft picks, as well as a few of his less successful choices.

Biggest Steals

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan, 187th Pick, 2020 NFL Draft

Although Peoples-Jones is no longer in the NFL, he had a solid three-year stint with the Browns, where he was at times their No. 2 receiver. One of the major reasons this is considered one of Andrew Berry’s steals is that Peoples-Jones was a sixth-round pick, and usually, players taken at that spot struggle to stick around for even two full years on an NFL roster.

Peoples-Jones appeared in 50 games with the Browns, recording 117 receptions for 1,837 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He played a significant role in the Browns' playoff run in 2020.

Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati, 156th pick, 2022 NFL Draft

Ford is no longer with the Browns, but he played a valuable role for Cleveland over four seasons. In 57 games, he recorded 1,463 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, while also catching 107 passes for 647 yards and five scores.

In 2023, when Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2, Ford stepped up admirably to fill the running back position. He performed well for a fifth-round pick, showcasing his skills and proving to be a solid contributor.

Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA, 33rd pick, 2025 NFL Draft

Usually, the first pick of the second round isn't considered a big steal, since they were close to being a first-round pick. However, Schwesinger was on another level during his rookie season, which ultimately earned him the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green, 67th pick, 2025 NFL Draft

Fannin was yet another gem acquired by Berry during the 2025 NFL Draft. As a rookie tight end, he racked up an impressive 731 receiving yards and scored six touchdowns over the course of 16 games last season.

Biggest Busts

Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State, 54th pick, 2024 NFL Draft

Hall was Berry's top choice in the 2024 NFL Draft, as the Browns didn’t have a first-round pick due to the trade for Deshaun Watson. Although Hall is a second-round selection, he has yet to live up to the expectations through his first two seasons.

The young defensive tackle still has the opportunity to turn things around, but there’s a strong possibility he won’t remain with the Browns after this season if he doesn’t improve his performance.

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon, 94th pick, 2025 NFL Draft

Berry reached for Gabriel in the third round of last year's draft, and while it may not be entirely his fault — since it could have been a decision made by former head coach Kevin Stefanski — Berry, as the general manager, ultimately takes the heat for the pick.

There’s no justification for the Browns selecting Gabriel in the third round when many believed he was more suited to a sixth-round pick. His performance in his rookie year raised questions about whether he could even serve as a backup in this league.

Cade York, Kicker, LSU, 124th pick, 2022 NFL Draft

A fourth-round pick that doesn't pan out should definitely be seen as a disappointment. When you draft a kicker within the top 150 picks, he needs to turn out to be a standout player, which is not what York accomplished.

York spent just one season with the Browns. After nailing the game-winning kick against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of his rookie season, his career in Cleveland took a downturn from that moment on.

Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor, 98th Pick, 2023 NFL Draft

Ika spent one season with the Browns, participating in just four games in 2023. After being cut following training camp in 2024, he hasn't made any significant impact in the NFL since then.

Zak Zinter, Guard, Michigan, 85th Pick, 2024 NFL Draft

Zinter is another third-round pick that Berry may have missed on, and he could be just a poor training camp away from not making the active roster this year. The Browns have brought in a handful of offensive linemen this offseason, and with the draft approaching this week, they might add even more players in that position, which could jeopardize Zinter's time in Cleveland.