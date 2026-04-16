Three Key Takeaways From Browns GM Andrew Berry Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry met with the media on Thursday morning, as the team is one week away from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Berry was asked questions about a plethora of different prospects and scenarios.

But here are the big takeaways from Berry’s press conference that Browns fans need to know about ahead of the NFL Draft.

1. They’re maximizing the value of No. 6 overall

"I love how everybody last year thought we weren't trading down and this year everybody assumes we are,” Berry said, downplaying reports that the team is trying to trade back.

Even though Berry poured some cold water on the notion of trading down, it’s a scenario that Browns fans can’t completely rule out.

"Our mindset isn't about 'Hey, just trade it away.' It's about maximizing the asset,” Berry added. “We will continue to work through all those possibilities all the way til we get on the clock Thursday night."

This likely means that the Browns have received interest in the No. 6 overall selection.

However, they want to make sure they’re maximizing that asset. They’ll likely wait for teams to sweeten offers while monitoring the draft board as the first round unfolds on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

2. Who was this year's smokescreen?

Everyone will remember last year when Berry compared Colorado wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter to Shohei Ohtani, the two-way superstar for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This year? Berry showed that sort of major love to two specific prospects.

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate would be a fan favorite if the Browns decide to stay at No. 6 overall. Berry compared Tate to a trapeze artist with how acrobatic he is.

Berry compared Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love to San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey.

Does that mean the Browns would pass on these players the same way they passed on Hunter last year? It’s possible. Berry benefits from drumming up interest on all of the top prospects as he tries to maximize what the team can get in return in a trade back package for No. 6 overall.

However, the Browns need dynamic playmakers offensively. They’re obsessed with value. But there’s no denying that Tate or Love would be needle-moving prospects to help new head coach Todd Monken fix this offense.

If the Browns were to pass on both of those premium players in a trade down scenario, expect Jordyn Tyson, Omar Cooper Jr., Denzel Boston, or KC Concepcion to be in consideration for the Browns later in Round 1.

3. Berry staying firm on OL stance

“Tackles are tackles.”

That’s the phrase Berry used when he was asked about the potential of drafting a college right tackle and playing him on the left side.

The Browns tried that in 2020, when they drafted Jedrick Wills with the No. 10 overall selection, a collegiate right tackle at Alabama that wasn’t consistent at left tackle during his five seasons in Cleveland.

But that project didn’t scare away Berry, who said he’d be open to playing a versatile tackle at a different position on a case by case basis.

The Browns have done extensive research on Utah’s Spencer Fano, who played right tackle with the Utes during his sophomore and junior seasons despite starting his career as a left tackle. They’ve also met with Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor, who was utilized in short-yardage situations for the Crimson Tide, with highlights of him taking handoffs/laterals as a running back.

“They've all got to be able to protect the edge,” Berry said.