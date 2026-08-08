Browns Quarterback Competition Takes First Big Turn After Installs

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition has taken its first significant turn of training camp.

Browns head coach Todd Monken completed the installation of his new offense on Thursday. That means on Friday and Saturday, the Browns were able to have a complete view of their quarterback competition. Previously, the 60-year-old head coach wasn’t stressing about interceptions. But now that installations are complete, the operation should be smoother for quarterbacks as camp goes on.

Ahead of Saturday’s practice, Monken told reporters in Berea that it would be Shedeur Sanders’ day with the starting offense. But early in the team’s competitive seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 drills, Deshaun Watson was the quarterback working with the starting offense. Later in practice, 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel was working with the backups instead of Sanders, signaling a major reduction in snaps.

That’s the second time in three practices where Sanders’ starting reps have started to fizzle. Thursday was supposed to be Sanders’ day with the starters, but Watson rotated in for a few players. It was also the most action Gabriel had received since mandatory veteran minicamp in June.

What does Watson getting more starting reps over Sanders mean?

It’s quite possible that the Browns are closing in on a decision for their Week 1 starting quarterback. The team plays a preseason game against the Chicago Bears next weekend and then will only have about three weeks before playing a regular season game.

The Browns would be wise to use those final few weeks of training camp to seriously prepare their starting quarterback, whether it be Watson or Sanders. The longer they continue to alternate snaps, the further they get into the preseason without fully preparing whoever will start Week 1.

Watson carving into Sanders’ opportunities could be a sign that the Browns are leaning towards the veteran quarterback to start this season.

Saturday was another practice where the defense was way ahead of the offense, which struggled with Watson at the helm for competitive periods. It’s been a shaky training camp for Watson, who has struggled to stack positive days throwing the football.

But following Cleveland’s actions on the practice field, it feels like the team is getting closer to making a decision, even though the 30-year-old quarterback has struggled in camp. Perhaps the preseason games or joint practice against the Buffalo Bills can change Monken’s mind in another direction, or confirm what the first-time head coach is looking for in this competition.

Just because the Browns are changing how the snaps are divided doesn’t mean the organization will be forced to make a formal announcement soon. They can continue to hold cards close to the chest while giving more snaps to whichever quarterback they’re getting ready to start when the season arrives.