Browns Biggest Need Ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline Is Painfully Obvious

So far this season, the Cleveland Browns have surprised many people with their game results.

However, there still is one big issue that the Browns need to address with the trade deadline coming up.

The Browns Offensive Line Cannot Hold Up To The Ravens Rush. Deshaun Watson Is Just Trying Not To Get Sacked.



This Browns Team Has Looked Ridiculous The Last 5 Quarters.



Total Collapse. 😬 pic.twitter.com/yHTaCozrS1 — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 18, 2026

The Offensive Line

Let's put it plain and simple, the Browns offensive line is not good.

This season, Deshaun Watson is the most sacked quarterback in the NFL after being dropped 24 times through the first six games.

While some have been to the fault of Watson, the offensive line has not given him much help at all.

Clearly, there needs to be improvement made to the unit going forward.

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens defensive line Nnamdi Madubuike (92) in the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pass Game

This past week, Watson was only able to throw for 164 yards. Watching the film, he was never able to get comfortable in the pocket. Most plays, Watson was forced to flee and try and make the play himself.

Lots of credit to Watson for having the ability to make those plays, but thats not what the Browns need.

It is incredibly hard for a quarterback to build confidence when he is constantly under attack from four-man pass rushes.

Going forward, the Browns need to either make some changes internally or bring in some help to try and bolster the passing game. Some of the plays up Todd Monken's sleeve cannot be run at the moment because they do not have enough time to develop.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) is tackled by New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Run Game

As much as the pass game has been weak, the worst part of the Browns' offense this year has been the run game, without a doubt.

Historically, Cleveland is always super strong on the ground, no matter the state of the team. In the current day, some critics are putting the blame on Quinshon Judkins.

However, if you go back and watch the film, the bigger holes needed for the bigger back in Judkins are not there like they were last season.

Sure, faster running backs like Jaleel McLaughlin are able to get through the initial holes slightly better, but film shows that the run blocking overall needs work.

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns center Parker Brailsford (52) at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How do they Get Help?

Cleveland seriously needed to take some time at the trade deadline to look at their current line group.

Maybe, they first try and switch some guys around. All five of the starters are brand new in 2026, so while they are getting used to the new team maybe get them used to a new side of the line.

If not, maybe they turn to a rookie like Parker Brailsford.

If that won't work, turn to free agency. While they don't have an insane amount to work with, the $15 million dollars in cap space should be enough to go out and sign a veteran lineman. While some fans may not like it, Jack Conklin is available.

Lastly, of course you could go for a trade. The main issue there is what you would have to give up and for who. If there's a chance to go out and get a solid starter for years to come, maybe then they should use some draft capitol to make it work.

However, I don't like the idea of giving up draft picks for a temporary fix, especially when Cleveland has been able to hit on draft picks like Austin Barber.