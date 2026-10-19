Where Deshaun Watson Needs To See Major Improvements Moving Forward
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While the Cleveland Browns took down the Baltimore Ravens 13-10 in their week six matchup, Deshaun Watson did not look great.
That is, until the fourth quarter.
Here are some areas where Cleveland's starter needs improvement:
Get the Ball Out
On many occasions, Watson cost the Browns plays and even drives due to his inability to get the ball out quickly.
Whther its entirely Watson's fault or poor play designing, something needs to change.
If Watson is going to keep holding on to the ball and being forced to roll out every play, teams are destined to sniff it out and create big plays defensively.
Not only can the Browns generate a more consistant offense with Watson getting the ball out fast, but they can also build his confidence.
Part of the reason why Deshaun Watson has been so good only in the fourth quarter is because it takes him the entire game to get comfortable with his offensive line and opposing defenses.
Especially as the season progresses, the Browns have to get their guy more comfortable faster.
Throwing the Ball Away is Okay, Losing Yards is Not
Similarly to the last point, there have been too many times this season when Watson costs the Browns drives because he takes a sack or dumps the ball off to somebody else who gets tackled for a loss.
If nothing is there and you won't be penalized, just throw the ball away. No gain is better than a loss, ten times out of ten.
While turnovers thankfully have not been a big issue, this method limits those turnovers as well.
It all comes down to taking care of the football and extending drives.
Find Consistancy
The glaring issue with Watson's play this season has been the fact that he is only hot for a small portion of the game.
As we get further into the season and even potentially into the playoffs, Watson needs to perform at a higher level throughout the entire game.
For example, in the first half against the Ravens, Watson went three for nine, with 32 total yards.
Keep it Simple
In each of the Browns' wins so far this season, head coach Todd Monken did one thing that helped Watson out tremendously. He kept it simple.
Until late in the game, Watson doesn't need to be taking shots down the field.
While it would be nice, Watson can execute the offense just fine with shorter passes. Ultimately, that's going to allow receivers to make plays, drives to consume more time, and confidence to be found.
Final Thoughts
Its great to win games, and Watson does deserve lots of credit for the Browns' success.
There are just a couple of factors that, if worked on, could take Cleveland to the next level going forward.
Louis Timura is a student sports broadcaster and content creator. He currently attends Ashland University while pursuing a degree in Digital Media Production.