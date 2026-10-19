Where Deshaun Watson Needs To See Major Improvements Moving Forward

While the Cleveland Browns took down the Baltimore Ravens 13-10 in their week six matchup, Deshaun Watson did not look great.

That is, until the fourth quarter.

Here are some areas where Cleveland's starter needs improvement:

Deshaun Watson

164 YDS / 0 TD / 0 INT



No QBgami.



That stat line has happened 21 times before, most recently by Bo Nix on Oct 17, 2024. — QBgami (@QBgami) October 18, 2026

Get the Ball Out

On many occasions, Watson cost the Browns plays and even drives due to his inability to get the ball out quickly.

Whther its entirely Watson's fault or poor play designing, something needs to change.

If Watson is going to keep holding on to the ball and being forced to roll out every play, teams are destined to sniff it out and create big plays defensively.

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trey Hendrickson (91) in the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only can the Browns generate a more consistant offense with Watson getting the ball out fast, but they can also build his confidence.

Part of the reason why Deshaun Watson has been so good only in the fourth quarter is because it takes him the entire game to get comfortable with his offensive line and opposing defenses.

Especially as the season progresses, the Browns have to get their guy more comfortable faster.

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) in the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throwing the Ball Away is Okay, Losing Yards is Not

Similarly to the last point, there have been too many times this season when Watson costs the Browns drives because he takes a sack or dumps the ball off to somebody else who gets tackled for a loss.

If nothing is there and you won't be penalized, just throw the ball away. No gain is better than a loss, ten times out of ten.

While turnovers thankfully have not been a big issue, this method limits those turnovers as well.

It all comes down to taking care of the football and extending drives.

This play deserves a little more love



3rd & 4 after Carson Schwesinger's forced fumble. Need a Touchdown badly.



Deshaun Watson with a perfectly placed ball over Nnamdi Madubuike to KC Concepcion for 15 Yards... TD a few plays later #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/GDyXNulYRR — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) October 19, 2026

Find Consistancy

The glaring issue with Watson's play this season has been the fact that he is only hot for a small portion of the game.

As we get further into the season and even potentially into the playoffs, Watson needs to perform at a higher level throughout the entire game.

For example, in the first half against the Ravens, Watson went three for nine, with 32 total yards.

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) is forced out of bounds by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep it Simple

In each of the Browns' wins so far this season, head coach Todd Monken did one thing that helped Watson out tremendously. He kept it simple.

Until late in the game, Watson doesn't need to be taking shots down the field.

While it would be nice, Watson can execute the offense just fine with shorter passes. Ultimately, that's going to allow receivers to make plays, drives to consume more time, and confidence to be found.

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) attempts a pass in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Final Thoughts

Its great to win games, and Watson does deserve lots of credit for the Browns' success.

There are just a couple of factors that, if worked on, could take Cleveland to the next level going forward.