Browns Breakout UDFA Added to Lengthy List of Preseason Injuries

The Cleveland Browns can’t catch a break when it comes to weekly injuries over the course of the offseason and training camp.

It seems like every week there’s a new injury scare popping up at Browns training camp, which could certainly impact their starting lineup come week one of the regular season.

Michael Coats Jr., who was an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia, has been a standout player for Cleveland during their summer offseason programs and into the preseason. During Tuesday’s practice, Coats went down with an apparent leg injury and was carted off the field.

#Browns rookie CB Michael Coates helped off. No weight on right leg. He’s had a great camp pic.twitter.com/oFw2ELL84j — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 25, 2026

This is his second leg injury in the past two weeks, as he exited their first preseason game in the third quarter after going down with an ankle injury.

It’s never a good sign hearing a player being carted off the field, but as of now, there’s no clear diagnosis of his injury. If Coats is set to miss extended time, he could be at risk of losing a roster spot that seemed more likely for him than not.

Here’s what this injury could mean for the Browns’ secondary heading into their final preseason game.

Depth cornerbacks need to step up and show signs of promise in the wake of Coats’ injury

The Browns’ secondary has been taking some hits during training camp when it comes to injuries, especially after one of their depth players, Damarri Mathis, was already put on the injured reserve with a season-ending injury.

Of course, the two top slots are locked up by Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, who have been healthy and active all summer in Cleveland. Outside of those two proven starters, there isn’t a name that jumps off the paper in terms of quality players.

Currently, fifth year veteran cornerback D’Angelo Ross is slated as their third corner outside of Myles Harden in the slot. Harden can be a solid slot corner for Cleveland, but Ross needs to prove that his experience in the league will be worthwhile for the Browns.

Myles Bryant and Tre Avery are two names to keep an eye on over the next week or two when it comes to who gets brought up to play with the first and second team. Ross likely has the edge over both corners, but all three share similarities in that all three have played five or more years.

Regardless of who can step up in the meantime, it’s possible that rookie Emmanuel McNeil-Warren could see time lining up in the slot even as a safety. His ability to roam all over the field would allow him to be used as a swiss army knife on defense, something the Browns couldn’t turn down.

Injuries are impossible to avoid, especially when they happen to be non-contact. Either way, the Browns need to shift some of their attention to the secondary to ensure this unit is built ready to endure the lengthy regular season.