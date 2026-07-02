Why Emmanuel McNeil-Warren Could Become the Next Face of the Browns Secondary

The Cleveland Browns' roster identity is shifting following the Myles Garrett trade. Now, the orange and brown look to younger, emerging leaders to shape what the team will be for years to come. While Jared Verse is the obvious answer to step into this role, due to his NFL experience, another name comes to mind from the 2026 draft class, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

The Browns’ Belief

The Browns selected Emmanuel McNeil-Warren with the 58th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They acquired this selection and selection 152 by sending picks 70 and 107 to the 49ers via a draft-day trade-up. This trade-up signals the Browns' deep belief in McNeil-Warren because they invested significant Day 2 capital to acquire him.

BROWNS DRAFT TOLEDO S EMMANUEL McNEIL-WARREN



thoughts? pic.twitter.com/6NdfKGLCeJ — McNeil (@REFLOG18) April 25, 2026

The Browns’ belief is no hunch. Despite playing in the MAC, McNeil-Warren showed strong production with 214 tackles, 11 TFLs, and 5 interceptions over his career at Toledo. He also has a solid frame to play multiple safety roles at the NFL level, standing at 6’3” and weighing 203 lbs. When considering this, it is easy to see how McNeil-Warren can make the transition to the NFL.

Leadership Qualities

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has already shown traits of a good leader during his college career. It is widely known that multiple Power Four schools reached out to him during his collegiate career, offering him NIL money, which he turned down to continue being a part of and building the strong culture of the Toledo football program.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren offers the Browns a unique blend of production and leadership for his draft slot at pick 58, and has shown that during his time at Toledo. A quote like “Toledo believed in me from the start, and I wanted to repay the faith they placed in me. It was four years of brotherhood and family. We built something special at Toledo.” highlights how McNeil-Warren speaks and acts like a team builder and leader.

The Browns Fit

While Andrew Berry has never publicly stated that he favors players who stick with one school or limit transfers, his recent track record speaks for itself. He has shown a willingness to draft players who move around college programs; there appears to be a pattern of selecting players who stick to their original college commitment. Picks like Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger are examples of this.

Many overlooked McNeil-Warren due to the conference he played in during his time in college. However, much like the Browns' 2025 draft pick, Harold Fannin Jr., who also played in the MAC, he will quickly step into a leadership role for the orange and brown. If his track record at Toledo is any indication, McNeil-Warren has the tools to grow into that type of role in Cleveland, making him one of the most exciting young pieces on the Browns roster.