Details of Denzel Ward’s New Cleveland Browns Contract Extension

The Cleveland Browns started training camp with a move to reward a star player. Denzel Ward was given a two-year, $62.2 million contract extension to make him the highest-paid at his position on an annual basis.

There were some questions about the structure of the deal, and those have now been answered.

Full details of Denzel Ward's new contract

Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac broke down the contract and all its intricate details.

CB Denzel Ward's #Browns Extension

▪️2-yrs, $62.2M new

▪️$39.8M guaranteed at sign

▪️$10M more next March

▪️2 void years for cap

▪️3-yrs, $71.6M practical



Cap Hits

2026: $19M

2027: $18.8M

2028: $41.3M

2029: $41.4M

2030: $11.6M (void) — Spotrac (@spotrac) August 1, 2026

The first key thing that stands out is Ward getting $39.8 guaranteed at signing. This was done to make him happy, as he was out of guaranteed money on his previous deal. Now, he gets roughly $40 million no matter what happens.

The deal technically runs through 2031, but 2030 and 2031 are automatic void years. Thus, the deal truly ends after the 2029 season.

The details do make it clear, however, this is effectively a three-year deal for $71.6 million. That is because the Browns can move on from Ward after the 2028 season for a small dead cap hit of $7.4 million. He is already 29 years old so this may be his final lucrative payday from the Browns.

Ward has reset the cornerback market, but his deal may be a bargain after players around the league demand more money as a result. This means he is still a trade candidate if things go poorly for the Browns over the next few seasons. Fans may recall how Myles Garrett was "untradeable," until he was in fact traded.

Ward's future in Cleveland will all come down to winning. Unfortunately, it does appear the team is more set on winning in 2027 than in 2026. But if that is the goal then it makes sense to keep Ward around heading into 2027, only trading him if the team gets off to a slow start.

That is a future problem and for now, the Browns did right by fans and Ward by giving him a well-deserved new deal. Andrew Berry did not have much of a choice as Ward was seemingly ready to sit out until he was given some guaranteed money.

Both sides are happy and the defense remains strong, even with the absence of Garrett. Grant Delpit recently received a new contract of his own, while Jared Verse seems to be ready to lead after being traded by the Los Angeles Rams.

Of course, the success of the team ultimately comes down to play at the quarterback position. No amount of money or number of stars on defense can change that reality.