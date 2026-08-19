Browns Sign Young Pass Rusher With Plenty of Connection to Jared Verse

The Cleveland Browns are bringing in a fresh new player to join their thin defensive line heading into the second week of the preseason.

After a few veteran free agent visits for the Browns, they decided to sign a young pass rusher to join Jared Verse, who has some prior playing experience with their new signee.

The #Browns have signed young edge rusher Jamil Muhammad, his agent Tyler Mann tells clevelanddotcom. He worked out for the Browns last week. Signed by the #Rams as UDFA out of USC in '2024 and knows Jared Verse well. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 19, 2026

Jamil Muhammad comes to Cleveland with very little NFL experience, as he only ever saw time on the field during training camp or the preseason since he was signed as an undrafted free agent out of USC in 2024. Muhammad worked out for the Browns last week before signing this week.

The biggest plus to this signing is by far Muhammad’s relationship with Verse, who was Cleveland’s big trade acquisition in the blockbuster Myles Garrett trade. Verse and Muhammad had played together as rookies during the 2024 season, even though the two had different outcomes with the team.

Here’s what Muhammad’s signing may signal for the Browns defense, and why it matters.

Browns know they have depth issues on the defensive line; this is one step in the right direction

After an offseason full of change for the Browns, they now find themselves in a bit of a tricky situation on defense when it comes to lack of depth. Injuries have come around as they always do, and a slew of unproven talent doesn’t give much confidence.

Even though Muhammad also doesn’t have much prior playing experience, he does have some history with Jared Verse. Bringing in a familiar face for one of your new leaders on defense could bring some chemistry if Muhammad can earn some solid reps.

Not to mention, he’s a young pass rusher who brings his speed and power to a line that can surely use it. The question is how he’ll be used on defense with his lack of playing experience, but signs point to an early involvement especially with two preseason games left to be played.

It’s likely that Muhammad will see some decent playing time this weekend when Cleveland hosts Buffalo for joint practice and a preseason battle on Saturday. Whether it's with the first team defense or second team, and live-action reps are meaningful to his development.

Cleveland seems to have a relatively concrete idea of who their starting edge rushers will be between Jared Verse and Alex Wright. Behind them two, there’s not much combined experience outside of veteran Julian Okwara.

The hopes are that once Muhammad gets up to speed on defense, he could potentially be a rotational piece to help in certain situations or short yardage downs. It’s a positive sign any way you look at it that Cleveland knows they needed to add another body to their defense.

It might have been more worthwhile to have signed an established veteran pass rusher, but the Browns won’t complain about adding Muhammad in hopes he can blossom into a useful player heading into this season.