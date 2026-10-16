Browns Get Much-Needed Injury Boost Ahead of Ravens Showdown

The Cleveland Browns have a chance to top the AFC North again. Luckily for them, they just received big injury news.

Rain, Rain, Go Away

The Browns lost to the New York Jets in Week 5 of the NFL season in a sloppy, rainy game. Cleveland emerged from the loss with additional injury concerns and opened Week 6 with 17 players on its injury report. Important players on that list included Carson Schewsinger, Mason Graham, Quinshon Judkins, and Derek Barnett.

The Browns got some big names back at practice today: Carson Schwesinger, Mason Graham, Quinshon Judkins and Derek Barnett.



Not practicing: Mike Hall, Teven Jenkins, Kalia Davis. pic.twitter.com/FMTfDWDLkW — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 16, 2026

All four players returned to practice Friday, according to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi. Their return raises the possibility that all four could play in the pivotal division matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Run Game in Peril

The Browns' run game has been less than desirable early in the NFL season. However, those struggles could worsen Sunday if the Browns are without their lead back, Quinshon Judkins.

Without Judkins, Cleveland would likely lean on Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime, who joined the team from Minnesota’s practice squad this week. Dylan Sampson’s potential return could also affect the backfield. Judkins’ return to practice offers encouragement for a Browns rushing attack still searching for consistency.

Defense Is Key

Arguably, the three most important players to return to practice are Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, and Derek Barnett. Graham got hurt during the Browns' Thursday Night Football game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in a scary injury many thought would take him out for multiple weeks. Now, just two weeks later, the star defensive tackle has returned to practice.

Having Graham, Schwesinger, and Barnett available matters because the Browns need to stop the run against one of the league's best backs, Derrick Henry. The Ravens' starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson, hasn't practiced all week leading up to the Browns matchup.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is not present during media viewing portion of Friday’s practice, which indicates Tyler Huntley will likely start for the second straight week.



Jackson missed every practice this week and hasn’t suited up since spraining his left ankle in a win over the… — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 16, 2026

Considering the Browns allowed 134 rushing yards just a week ago to a less talented Jets team, Henry will get his fair share of carries. Graham missed that matchup, and having him available alongside Schwesinger and Barnett would give Cleveland a better chance to contain Baltimore’s ground game.

Positive Signs

The Browns now have several key players back at practice ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens. With Lamar Jackson, the Ravens' MVP quarterback, potentially unavailable Sunday, the Browns have a real chance to reclaim the AFC North.

The question now is whether the team will rise to the occasion as it did in Weeks 2 through 4 or fumble an opportunity as it did in Weeks 1 and 5.