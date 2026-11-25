Over the past week, the AFC North had a lot of big events take place to determine its winner in 2026.

For the Cleveland Browns, they got help from all of the other teams losing while they had their bye week. On top of the losses, the Steelers just had some major drama go down within their organization

Let's take a look at all three of the Browns' rivals to see if Cleveland can get their first division win since 1989.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) checks with head coach Mike McCarthy after calling a timeout in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 27, 2026, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh Steelers

After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, the Steelers swapped places with the Browns in both divisional and playoff standings. Pittsburgh now sits in 3rd in the North and 7th in the Playoffs.

However, that was just the tip of the iceberg.

As the Browns were closely competing with Pittsburgh, drama broke out within the organization between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy.

After a sequence of events where both parties did not see eye to eye, along with a historical Pat McAfee show appearance from Rodgers, the Steelers have decided to part ways with the 42-year-old.

This is huge for the Browns. While Mason Rudolph is still a solid QB, he is no Aaron Rodgers, who had over 2,200 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions on the season.

Especially looking at standings, this disaster should help the Browns focus on one team in particular for the title of AFC North Champs.

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati has been on fire this season, with Joe Burrow looking like an MVP-caliber quarterback. Despite this, the Bengals still lost to the 3-5-1 Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

Looking at the standings following that one, the Browns sit one game back at 6-4 compared to the Bengals, who lead with a record of 7-3.

The big news? Cleveland has yet to face off against Cincinnati this season.

In fact, two of the last six games will be against the Bengals, with the first matchup in Cleveland in week 13, and the finale on the road in Cincinnati in week 18.

Realistically, that game could be one of the biggest this season in the entire NFL. For years, the league sets kickoff as "TBD" due to the potential nature of the game we seem to have each year.

Unless the Bengals run away with the division and are able to rest their starters that game, expect that Week 18 matchup to be intense, and maybe even get flexed into yet another prime time game.

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett (11) runs past Carolina Panthers linebacker Jaelan Phillips (5) during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore Ravens

The story of the 2026 Baltimore Ravens is quite sad. Lots of injuries, which is hard to deal with while having a first-year head coach, Jesse Minter.

With Lamar Jackson sidelined for potentially the rest of the season, Cleveland needs to capitalize on the opportunity to get a win in Baltimore when it comes time in week 16.

While the Ravens aren't competing for the AFC North title, the divisional record plays a big role in deciding the champs.

For Cleveland, they must win against the injured Ravens roster.

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall Thoughts

As fun as it is to finally see Pittsburgh go through a similar situation to the Browns with Aaron Rodgers, work still needs to be done.

Cincinnati is a legitimate championship-caliber team, and beating them is going to be a battle for the Browns.

All focus should be on winning games, especially now that the window has opened up just a bit more.