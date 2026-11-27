The bye week is now over, and the Cleveland Browns find themselves sitting pretty in a playoff position. The Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cincinnati Bengals all lost while the Browns remained idle.

They are now firmly in a wild card position with the Steelers parting ways with their starting quarterback, and are only one game back of the division lead and a top-3 seed in the AFC.

However, the Browns’ winning ways have not been considered sustainable. They have been the sixth most penalized team, 24th in the league in rushing the ball, and 23rd in the league in stopping the run. They are the only team in the playoff standings with a negative point differential.

All six of their wins have been in comeback fashion with game-winning fourth-quarter drives.

Yet, they remain in the thick of the playoff hunt. After they got off to a 2-1 start, the way they were winning was not considered sustainable.

Now they are 6-4, with the same winning formula, and they play their next three games at home, where they are 4-0.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Browns will be showcased on Sunday Night Football to cap off one of the most watched weeks in the NFL. The Raiders come in at 4-7, with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Like the Browns, the Raiders have struggled running the ball and stopping the run. The Browns have had their bye week to rest key defensive players and wrinkle in new rushing schemes to improve in those areas.

#Browns not practicing on Wednesday of #Raiders week: WR Denzel Boston, DE Isaiah McGuire, RG Austin Barber, DE Derek Barnett. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 25, 2026

Deshaun Watson has thrown for three straight 300-yard games, but may be without top receiver Denzel Boston. Watson has built chemistry with Harold Fannin Jr. and Jerry Jeudy in the past few weeks, and KC Concepcion has gotten an expanded role on the offense.

This game presents itself as the Browns’ best chance to put a team away before the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Huntington Bank Field will be rocking on the shores of Lake Erie, and the Browns can prove to the nation that they are a team worth paying attention.

Cincinnati Bengals

The division rivals will be the Browns' toughest test for the rest of the season. They play each other twice in the last seven games, including the last game of the season in Cincinnati. The Bengals are only one game ahead of the Browns in the division. Joe Burrow is considered the front-runner for MVP, and the improved Bengals’ defensive line will be a great challenge.

The Browns have a chance to put the NFL on notice with a win over the Bengals. Denzel Ward and Ja'Marr Chase have had great battles in the past, but the biggest key to the game will be how they handle Tee Higgins, who is having his best season yet.

They will have to be locked in from the starting whistle and cannot afford to trail going into the fourth quarter. A win would put them in first place in the AFC North, controlling their own destiny and potentially hosting a playoff game for the first time since their return in 1999.

If the Browns can find a way to win this game and keep Burrow in check, then the league will have to consider them a legitimate team that could make some noise in the playoffs.

Atlanta Falcons

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns cap off their four-game homestand against former head coach Kevin Stefanski. They are 2-0 in their “revenge” games this year against Baker Mayfield and the Houston Texans, who fleeced the Browns for three first-round picks.

Stefanski was fired from the Browns last season, but left ceremoniously, having won two Coach of the Year awards.

The Falcons have struggled with injuries and are 29th in the NFL in yards allowed per game. If the Browns can put their foot on the gas early and comfortably end the homestand with a win, then they would improve to 9-4. They would enter the final four games of the season in first place in the division, which would be the latest they were ever in first place since 1999.

Around the league, the Browns may be looked at as a fluke, with only one of their wins coming against a team over .500 (the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in October), but their next three games can legitimize the magic that Cleveland has watched all season.

In a year that has seen the Steelers and Ravens go through turmoil, the Browns have a chance to prove that the tides have turned in the division in front of their home fans.