Browns Have a New Trade Target That Should Be on the Radar As OTAs Approach

The Cleveland Browns have never been shy about adding weapons to their offensive arsenal.

When it comes to injuries, the Cleveland Browns seem to find themselves in the same position each year, ultimately lacking proven depth to carry the load once the injury bug strikes.

This move would purely be based around Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland’s rising star running back, who suffered a gruesome injury in December 2025.

If the Cleveland Browns want to jump the gun and ensure they have a proven option if Quinshon Judkins isn’t 100 percent by training camp, they may look to trade for James Conner of the Arizona Cardinals.

Why trading for Conner makes sense

In the event that Quinshon Judkins isn’t fully healthy heading into training camp this summer, the Cleveland Browns can’t fully bank on fellow second-year option Dylan Sampson. Sure, it’s an affordable but unproven route to take, and that has often come back to bite Cleveland when it matters most.

Trading for James Conner, who finds himself as Arizona Cardinals’ third-string running back following their acquisition of Tyler Allgeier, would give the Cleveland Browns an immediate, proven upgrade at the position to help offset Quinshon Judkins’ absence as he continues working his way back up to speed.

One thing fans have overlooked is the severity of Quinshon Judkins’ injury, especially given he’s only entering his second year with the Cleveland Browns. He suffered not only a dislocated ankle but also a fractured fibula.

This kind of injury for any age running back could definitely impact their explosiveness upon return. Not to mention, this injury occurred less than six months ago, and while his surgery was successful, there’s no sense in rushing him back given his success when healthy.

Not only would James Conner give the Cleveland Browns insurance heading into the early stages of the 2026 season, but he’s also on an affordable contract. Conner is due $2.1 million in guaranteed money this season after his deal was restructured back in March.

What Conner can bring to the Browns

One big positive to adding James Conner would be his physical style of play as a downhill runner. The Cleveland Browns love their downhill runners, and he excels in short-yardage situations and in the red zone.

James Conner still possesses toughness and grit, something that he may be able to instill in both Quinshon Judkins when he returns, as well as Dylan Sampson within their rotation.

The Cleveland Browns revamped their offensive line during the offseason and in the NFL Draft to ensure the utmost protection for their quarterback. James Conner also brings veteran pass-blocking ability to the field, as he understands protections and knows when to pick up blitzes.

Any help that the Cleveland Browns can bring in to help their offense stay on track and increase scoring would be welcome. For James Conner, he brings reliability, veteran leadership, and stable production even at 31 years old.

In 2025, James Conner saw a significant drop-off in production prior to his season-ending injury. In three games played, he posted 95 yards on 32 carries with one touchdown.

He has fully recovered from his foot surgery and is ready to go heading into this season. If the Cleveland Browns want to play it safe with Quinshon Judkins, James Conner could be in play for a trade.