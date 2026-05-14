Cleveland Browns UDFA’s Path to Roster Spot Clarifying As OTAs Approach

Under general manager Andrew Berry, the Cleveland Browns have become an undrafted free agent factory of sorts.

Just last year, the Browns received major contributions from undrafted free agent rookies like defensive tackle Adin Huntington and wide receiver Isaiah Bond. This offseason, Berry brought in marquee undrafted free agents like Utah EDGE Logan Fano, the brother of No. 9 overall pick Spencer Fano, as well as West Virginia cornerback Michael Coats Jr.

While Coats has an opportunity to make the roster because of Cleveland’s lack of quality depth behind Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, the signing of Fano shouldn’t be undermined, either.

Logan Fano's contract will give him chance to compete

Cleveland’s deal to sign Fano as an undrafted free agent included $310,000 of salary guaranteed, including a $35,000 signing bonus. He played in 28 college football games, making 93 total tackles, 10.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. While Fano’s signing initially felt like a feel-good story to join forces with his brother in Cleveland, his expensive undrafted free agent contract will give the 6-foot-5 edge rusher a real chance to make this roster.

The Browns surprisingly didn’t address their edge rusher position this offseason, which gives Fano a prime opportunity to make this roster. Of course, Cleveland’s defensive line is anchored by Myles Garrett and Alex Wright. Behind them, Isaiah McGuire and Julian Okwara rotated last season.

McGuire is in the final year of his deal and Okwara was brought back on a one-year deal. Outside of them? The Browns don’t have much depth behind the best defensive player in the league.

Last year, the Browns opted to keep 10 defensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster. If that’s the case in 2026, here’s how it could potentially look.

Garrett, Wright, McGuire, Okwara, Maliek Collins, Mason Graham, Mike Hall Jr., Kalia Davis, Huntington and Fano. This mix would give the Browns five interior defensive tackles and five pass rushers, which is a nice balance for first-year defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

The Browns need better depth at cornerback and edge rusher, which would give Coats and Fano the inside track to make the roster as undrafted free agents. But the big salary given to Fano paired with a lack of competition at pass rusher could give the 23-year-old rookie an upper hand if he puts together a few flash plays during the preseason.

Fano started his journey with the Browns competing against his brother at the team’s rookie minicamp. As the veterans trickle into Berea for OTAs and eventually training camp, Fano will need to impress Cleveland’s defensive coaching staff, rotating in for Garrett and Wright while competing against his brother on the offensive line.