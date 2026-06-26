Browns Have Legit WR Room for the First Time in Years: Here’s What Training Camp Will Decide

The 2026 Cleveland Browns will look a whole lot different than the past couple of years, and that’s by design. After back-to-back seasons of missing the playoffs and a record of 8-26, there were some major changes in order.

The offensive line was a struggling group, and the Browns front office did not waste any time replacing starters with the draft addition of Spencer Fano, and free agent accusations like Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson on the interior.

The wide receivers were another group that fought to produce every week. The top receiver in terms of yards was Jerry Jeudy, who caught 50 passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns. Behind him was undrafted free agent Isaiah Bond, who ended with 338 yards on 18 receptions. Apart from those two, the production returning is few and far between.

Now, with training camp on the horizon, many questions can be answered in that span.

Who The No. 1 option is

Jeudy can be the answer here, but with his drop struggles, is he reliable enough to count on? Although the Browns have expressed their confidence in Jeudy to bounce back, the rookies have already thrown their hat in the ring.

First-round pick KC Concepcion has already flashed his game-breaking speed, along with his sudden quickness, which will allow him to separate easily and then rack up yards after the catch as he did so well in college. Concepcion will line up on the outside and inside, and head coach Todd Monken will find ways to utilize the shifty pass catcher.

Second-round pick Denzel Boston won’t go silently in the night, though. At 6’4, 215 lbs, Boston possesses the size of a playmaker on the outside. He showed that ability in college and has already translated seamlessly into the spring sessions, high-pointing footballs for big plays over smaller defenders.

While Jeudy may have an early edge as the veteran who has proved at points he can produce effectively, the door for one of the polarizing rookies is certainly open.

Who Will Make The Roster

As Jeudy, Concepcion, and Boston are expected to be the starters, there are still other names that will throw their hat in the ring. I mentioned Bond earlier; he has the best chance to make an impact, as he flashed the long speed and downfield separation the team needs.

Tylan Wallace was a free-agent pickup who played with Monken in Baltimore. While he doesn’t expect to take on a huge role, he still plays a big part in the room. Browns receiving coach Christian Jones has praised Wallace for his help in meetings and setting a good example of how to work for the younger guys.

Malachi Corley is another guy who carved out a role with the team last season, primarily exploding behind the line of scrimmage on end-arounds. His grit and effort were rewarded with yards after contact and effective carries.

Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash are close to the bubble of the cut line, as Tillman was not a spring standout, and Thrash looks to be already behind Bond and Concepcion in the slot position.