Browns Waive Jamari Thrash, Here’s What It Means for Receiver Position Battle

The Browns' wide receiver room has seen its ups and downs in the last couple of years, but heading into this season, it may be the blurriest picture Browns fans have seen. The blur may be hiding a beautiful picture of two young wideouts who could change the future, or a picture that goes back to last season, when the group struggled.

It’s hard to know what to expect out of the receiver room currently, as the preseason hasn’t even started yet, but we do know that one domino has fallen earlier today in a move that many weren’t expecting.

Second-year receiver Jamari Thrash was waived with an injury designation, meaning every team in the NFL will have a chance to pick him up.

Thrash being waived was part of a larger move that involved Cleveland signing offensive lineman Jack Conley and cornerback Jeadyn Lucas, while also waiving linebacker Reid Carrico and placing guard Kendrick Green on injured reserve.

Thrash was entering his third year with the Browns, and while he has shown flashes of potentially being a contributor for Cleveland, he kind of got cycled out quickly. In his rookie year, he only got seven targets, but doubled that last season, catching 10 of those for 107 yards.

How this impacts WR battle

The Browns are more than likely going to keep six receivers on the active roster; we know KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are locks for the first two. Unless Jerry Jeudy gets traded before the season, he will be there, along with second-year guy Isaiah Bond.

That leaves just two more spots to compete for, with many guys vying for them. Those guys include: Tylan Wallace, Cedric Tillman, Gage Larvadain, and Malachi Corley. Wallace is the most likely guy to earn that spot, as he has been practicing with the first team and has experience playing under Monken in the past.

The final spot could go to any of those three guys, or maybe even Ohio native and Kent State Alum Luke Floriea could sneak his way there. Tillman has the size, but has been practicing with the third-string and maybe has been given his last chance already. Corley has looked nice in training camp, along with Larvadain.

Corley is just one year older than Larvadain, but his involvement in the run game could propel him to that spot. Both guys have special teams experience: Corley in kick returning, and Larvadain in punt returning.