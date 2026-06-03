Before headlines begin to run rampant and controversy starts to seep through the cracks, Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken is looking to get ahead of the narrative.

Unfortunately, that's something former head coach Kevin Stefanski never seemed able to do.

On Wednesday, June 3, in front of a packed crowd of media in Berea for another day of Organized Team Activities, Monken shared updates on the team and situations surrounding it. While most of the conversations surrounded newly acquired defensive star Jared Verse, Monken was asked about quarterback Shedeur Sanders' father, Deion Sanders.

Deion, who found himself in headlines a lot last season, has been vocal about his son's journey through the world of professional football.

Monken shared that he can't wait to meet the former eight-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro, two-time Super Bowl champion and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"First of all, I can't wait," Monken said about meeting Deion. "You know, first of all, got a lot of respect, for Coach Sanders, obviously as a player, but also what he's done as a coach and obviously he's done a great job with Shedeur as a father. I'm open anytime he wants to meet me. He said he was gonna come, but he had a commercial. So if he just lets me know where the next commercial shoot is, I'll be there. I'll, I'll show up."

Browns head coach Todd Monken says he can't wait to meet Deion Sanders, who he has a lot of respect for:



"I'm open to any time he wants to meet. He said he was going to come but he had a commerical. If he just tells me where the next commercial shoot is, I'll be there." pic.twitter.com/pwbQDSNwgM — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) June 3, 2026

Monken jokingly saying that he would show up to Deion's next commercial shoot shows that he isn't taking the question too seriously. While many are fishing to figure out where Monken stands with the Sanders family, he has seemingly been on board with the legacy and the way they carry themselves.

He went on to compliment Shedeur's work ethic since he joined the organization earlier this spring.

"I really am looking forward to it. I got a ton of respect for him, and I got a ton of respect for Shedeur 'cause all he's done since I've been here is work," he said. "That's all he's done is compete. He was here early in the off-season. Hell, he bought me a horse head, I mean, he tried to cheese up to me early, I think, which is really cool, so, I mean, it's been great."

As the offseason continues to roll along, Monken and Deion will likely end up meeting at some point. After all, even though he is the father of a current player, he is also a Hall of Famer and a current coach at the college level. Without discussion on Shedeur, the two could probably chat about many other parts of the game.

Monken has continued to push the notion that he will name a starting quarterback before Training Camp as both Shedeur and Deshaun Watson fight for the job.