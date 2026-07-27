5 Big Questions Todd Monken Will Want Answered During Browns Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns will finally have their full team on the practice field for Todd Monken’s first season with the team this week.



The 60-year-old head coach was satisfied with his team’s production during spring practices, but the real work starts in training camp.

As the Browns prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, let’s take a look at a few big items that Monken will want solved during training camp.

Who is the starting quarterback?

All eyes will be on Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders as the Browns report to camp on Wednesday.

Monken wasn’t able to name a starting quarterback during the team’s spring practices, and wanted to see how they both looked against a defense wearing pads. They’re only allowed to have 16 padded practices throughout training camp, so this competition will be under a microscope each day.

If Monken starts giving more snaps to one quarterback over another, it could be a sign that the Browns are getting closer to a decision.

Sanders came on strong during the veteran minicamp, but will need to do all of the little things exactly how Monken expects if he’s going to take this job from Watson, who is a veteran quarterback getting a clean slate with a new coaching staff.

Will Jared Verse wreck practices the same way Myles Garrett used to?

Jun 11, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) leaves the field during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Remember, Monken was Cleveland’s offensive coordinator in 2019. He’s been through one training camp in Berea not too long ago.

Garrett used to routinely disrupt practice because of how elite of a pass rusher he was. Even though the defense is never allowed to touch the quarterback dawned in orange jerseys, Garrett’s QB pressures would disrupt what the Browns were trying to accomplish as an offense.

Even though Verse doesn’t have the same big-time sack numbers as Garrett, he was one of the league’s leading rushers in generating pressure on the quarterback. It’ll be interesting to see if he can disrupt practice the same way Garrett used to.

Who will be the fifth offensive line starter?

During minicamp, Monken told reporters that he feels really good about four of the five starters on Cleveland’s retooled offensive line.

Spencer Fano, Elgton Jenkins, Zion Johnson and Tytus Howard will all be starters.

But how will the center position shake out?

The Browns signed former Green Bay Packers center Elgton Jenkins on a two-year contract in free agency. But the 30-year-old is versatile enough to play guard, where he was a two-time Pro Bowler.

If rookie center Parker Brailsford can win Cleveland’s starting center job months removed from being a fifth-round draft pick, that would allow Elgton Jenkins to play guard. If Brailsford isn’t ready, Elgton Jenkins will probably be Cleveland’s starting center, opening up right guard to Teven Jenkins, who started 17 games for the Browns last season.

How’s all of this talent at WR come together?

After having one of the worst receiver position groups in football, Browns general manager Andrew Berry added some serious talent with KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston during the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jerry Jeudy, Concepcion, Boston and Isaiah Bond should be treated as roster locks.

That means Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, Malachi Corley and Gage Larvadain are competing against free agent return specialist Tylan Wallace for the final two positions in Cleveland’s new-look receiver room.

Are either of these quarterbacks really any good?

It’s possible Monken won’t be able to answer this question in training camp. Maybe he gets a feeling for it in the joint practice against the Buffalo Bills on August 20.

But if Monken feels like Sanders could be really good in the NFL, the Browns should see what they have sooner than later. Similarly, if they think Watson can somehow return to form despite a broken shoulder and two ruptured Achilles tendons, they should see if the new coaching staff will truly make a difference.

The Browns have a huge arsenal of draft picks. They’re ready to select their quarterback of the future in April, hopefully stopping an ongoing search since 1999.

But first, can Sanders, Watson, or, even Dillon Gabriel or Taylen Green stop them from drafting a franchise QB in Round 1 this spring?

Monken would love the answer to that. He would’ve already liked to have named a starter. But are any of these quarterbacks anything worthwhile? That’s what they have to figure out before April.